With the expansive, state-of-the-art theater at the Hammond Creek Middle School and a devotion to exposing students to all aspects of theater arts, more Dalton Public Schools students are gaining invaluable experience in theater earlier than ever before.
“We have more space to play with, and our numbers have tripled or quadrupled,” said Courtenay Cholovich, director of Hammond Creek’s fine arts/theater department. “We have 58 kids involved” in “Sideways Stories from Wayside School” — which opens Friday at Hammond Creek — 22 in the cast.
“Some are experienced, and some are first time on stage,” said Cholovich, director of “Sideways Stories from Wayside School.” Those backstage are “helping with set prep and design, working on costumes and learning our sound and light booth from (volunteer and theater veteran) Joe Ross, (so) they’re getting a lot of hands-on training from the get-go.”
Anslie Wright has enjoyed “making (prop) instruments out of weird, random objects, and painting for the (set) wall” — among other duties — under the tutelage of local artist David George, said the sixth-grader. “It’s fun, and I like the experience, (as) there’s something different about drama and theater (compared) to sports.”
“David George has been incredibly gracious volunteering his time to help out twice a week with our backstage crew,” Cholovich said. “Being an extremely talented artist and designer himself, it’s a great opportunity for the students to get to work with someone like David — (who) has incredible energy and the know-how to help the students bring their ideas from their imaginations to life onstage — firsthand.”
Ross “is an absolute asset to the local theater community,” Cholovich said. “He is often backstage running lights and sound for all sorts of productions — theater, dance, chorus shows and more — (and) I can always go to Joe for help with a show.”
“I don’t do sports — this is what I want to do — my favorite thing is going on stage and performing to a live audience,” said Sydney Brown, a seventh-grader who started theater acting a couple of years ago and was quickly hooked. “I used to do dance, and it’s fun to perform live; I get a little nervous, but once I’m out there, it’s just fun.”
Brown’s character has provided an acting challenge, because while Brown is “more shy,” her character is not, she said. “She’s popular — she introduces herself to people as having ‘the prettiest teeth’ — and not modest.”
Kamela Goodlett enjoys her character, Dana, because she’s “friendly, kind and nice,” said the sixth-grader. “I’ve wanted to be in a play for awhile — I act in my home with my (family) — and I like learning and creating friendships with people.”
Brown has enjoyed being “one of the older students” in this production and has taken seriously her duty to be “a role model,” she said. “I’ve always been the very youngest in performances I’ve done, and it’s really important to get experience, because the more experience you have, the better roles you’ll be (offered), because you’ll have progressed more.”
Theater veterans like Brown “have welcomed me into this group and helped me so much,” said Goodlett, who is in her first school production. She’s already learned, for example, the value of fitting into an ensemble, as “you have to be in (harmony) with your team.”
It’s also important to leave any off-stage drama there — off stage — so “you make it a good show for the audience,” Brown said. “You need to set aside any problems you have with others, because that can ruin it for the audience, and that would be very selfish.”
Set in a classroom, “Sideways Stories from Wayside School” is adapted from the Wayside School series of author Louis Sachar — best known for “Holes,” winner of the 1998 U.S. National Book Award for Young People’s Literature and the 1999 Newbery Medal for the year’s “most distinguished contribution to American literature for children” — and is “very much an ensemble piece, with lots of different opportunities for students to shine, (but) they’re also all in it together,” Cholovich said. “Most of them are on stage the whole show, because it’s life in a classroom, so they’re able to work in their stage presence, attentiveness and focus.”
That collaboration is also true of those backstage, she said.
“There’s a whole workshop where they get to (create), and it’s invaluable for them to work together in collaboration.”
Genesis Hernandez was “interested in being part of a production, seeing how it worked, and trying something new,” said the seventh-grader, who is among the backstage crew. She’s found a group with similar interests, which she values, as “not everybody likes theater — and that’s fine — but it’s rewarding when people like the play, because it feels validating in a way knowing (you had a role).”
Backstage crew members “don’t get enough (spotlight) for all the work they do,” said seventh-grader Lilyanna “Ace” Garcia. “I enjoy pitching in (backstage) whenever I can.”
“Sideways Stories from Wayside School” will be performed at Hammond Creek at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, Cholovich said. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students, while staff of Dalton Public Schools are admitted free.
Developing students at Hammond Creek, through Alana Sane’s program at the junior high and then Wes Phinney’s theater department at Dalton High School is a goal shared by Cholovich, Phinney and Sane, Cholovich said.
“We are committed to developing that upward curriculum together, and I love seeing my students rise through the ranks under Alana and Wes.”
