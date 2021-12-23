"The reaction of a person when you give something to them, it's great to see," said Jacob Hastey, a sophomore at Southeast Whitfield High School. "I enjoy helping people."
There's "a feeling you get from (providing) joy to someone else," said classmate America Lerma. "It's great to help people."
Hastey and Lerma are members of Southeast's inaugural Chick-fil-A Leader Academy class, a group of 20 students who spearheaded a blanket drive this month that collected nearly 100 blankets.
Leader Academy students created "a commercial" for the school's morning announcements, put up fliers around the building and decorated collection boxes for the Winter Warm-Up "Do Good December" project, said Kelly Stuart, an adviser for the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy at Southeast. "This is about them, their decisions, their service, their leadership."
The blankets are being distributed to local organizations that help those in need, including Grace & Joy House, a transition stop for children awaiting foster care placement, Stuart said. Southeast has students who have utilized the services of Grace & Joy House, or a similar organization, as well as students who know someone who has utilized such services, which made this drive all the more personal.
The personalization went further, as Leader Academy students wrote notes on each blanket, too, Lerma said.
"That made it more special."
For their "Do Good December" project, the 14 seniors in Coahulla Creek High School's Chick-fil-A Leader Academy chose to raise funds for the school's Angel Fund by selling Coahulla Creek bracelets at school, as well as soliciting modest donations from family members and friends, said Leader Academy participant Elliot Green. The Angel Fund provides aid for students who need help at the school.
Rather than ask for food or toys specifically, because possible donors "might need those things themselves this year," members of the Leader Academy believed seeking small monetary donations would be the best approach, Green said. They collected more than $1,000 for the Angel Fund to distribute to students this holiday season.
Students are selected by their schools to participate in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, which is organized by an educator at the school and sponsored by a local Chick-fil-A restaurant operator, according to Chick-fil-A. The program focuses on making an impact through action and training leaders within local communities.
The Leader Academy "really stresses action, doing things for other people — service — and I think leadership is serving other people," Green said. Effective leaders "don't just sit up there and tell you what to do," but, rather, they're "one of many in service" to the goal.
While Southeast already had ample leadership opportunities for juniors and seniors — like the popular and acclaimed Raider Ambassadors — leadership outlets for sophomores were lacking, Stuart said.
"Sophomore is kind of the sweet spot."
"They went through a pretty rigorous application process," and then 20 students were selected based on several factors, from academics to personal character, she said. The program is sponsored by the Chick-fil-A in Walnut Square Mall, and "Chick-fil-A has all these podcasts online we can use" to frame discussions around service possibilities.
"It's so professionally, fabulously done, and it helps them start thinking about what service leadership means," she said. "It really mirrors Raider Ambassadors — it's a similar philosophy — so it's a natural fit for us."
"Leadership is important, (as is) trying to help those around you," Lerma said. Learning to work in a large group is also crucial, and "you come up with better ideas — you find better solutions — because you're bouncing ideas off each other."
The "collision of different ideas makes ideas better," Green said. The Leader Academy sharpens listening skills, too, which is "something very rare these days."
This first contingent of students has been "great," even coming to school early on several occasions to meet, Stuart said. "They're very reliable."
"If you're truly passionate about leadership and want to do good, (the Leader Academy) is a fabulous thing to do," Green said. "If you're not truly passionate, it won't (work)."
The Leader Academy classes will conclude with their biggest undertaking, an "Impact Project" in March, and they'll begin brainstorming in January, Stuart said. The first project to kick off the school year involved giving a card of gratitude to "someone important to" the students.
Hastey and Lerma both choose their mother.
"We're not great at describing how we feel, so I felt I could show her with a card how much I appreciate everything she's done for me and my siblings," Lerma said. "I wanted her to know how grateful I really am, because I don't think she's aware."
Hastey's mother has "always been the most important person to me, and I've always tried to follow her leadership," he said. "She sets a really good example for me, so I've always tried to mimic her."
Coahulla Creek's group hasn't finalized specifics, but their spring Impact Project will benefit "special-needs students" at the school, Green said. "We've already talked to" Exceptional Student Services teachers and staff to "find out what (their students) need, and we don't want to duplicate what they already have."
"We just want to help that population in some way," he added. "It'll be fun to see what happens."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.