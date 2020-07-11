Art in Nature, the Creative Arts Guild's first summer camp this month for local youth, exposed students to a wide range of media.
"It takes learning everything to" decide on favorites and/or spot aptitudes, said Melissa Herz, who taught this week's class. "The more you can expose a child to, the better their understanding of art."
"I've been a mixed media artist for years, and now I've found my niche" through experimentation, Herz said. "I'm stuck on alcohol inks, because of the special challenges it presents."
"Ink dries within moments, and ink has a mind of its own, so you have to try to make it do what you want," she added. "It's kind of a magical process."
Art in Nature allowed the students to explore their natural surrounding and experiment with art using both found objects in nature and repurposed items. They painted rocks, created leaf portraits, marbled inks and worked with clay — both natural and polymer — among other activities.
"Painting rocks has been the most fun, but I like leaf rubbings, and I like clay," said 5-year-old Layla Herz. "I like all of it."
Painting a rock was also a highlight for Ruby-Jane Rhoads, 5, she said. "I painted a house (on my rock) with green stripes" and various other colors as trimming.
Arden Brown, 7, was also partial to painting rocks.
"I put an alligator on it," he said. "I painted a rock (once) before, for my grandma, and she liked it."
Melissa Herz "is awesome, and the kids seem to be really connecting with her already," Savannah Thomas, the Guild's gallery manager, said on Tuesday. Herz had taught at the Guild previously, and "we brought her back" this summer.
On the first day of camp, students did everything from collect leaves to melt records into bowls, Herz said. "Some had never seen a record before."
"They felt them get warmer and warmer as they warped" before hardening, and then students spent Tuesday painting their bowls, she said. "Recycling materials," such as records, "is another part of this (class)."
Ruby-Jane had colorful plans for her bowl, she said. "I'm going to put paint everywhere so it's beautiful like a rainbow."
Herz had students as young as 4 and as old as 12 in this class, and while that may seem like a challenging spread of ages, it's not as trying as one might expect, she said. "The younger ones do a project, and the older ones do that project with some variations that are a little more advanced."
The most important piece of instruction for children of all ages is to "keep something in their hands," she said. "They listen better when they're occupied."
"They always need something in their hands, because three hours is a long time" each day, but "you can go through a lot of projects, and this is also a very inquisitive group," she added. "They have a lot of questions, and it's neat to see."
Next week's camp, Painting Puppies & Collaging Kitties, will include live animals as artistic inspiration, as it's a partnership between the Guild and the Animal Hospital of Whitfield County, Thomas said. Camps the rest of this month will focus on everything from abstract expressionism, pop art and folk art to clay, collage, wood and mixed media, to outer space, science and tech.
In previous years, the Guild's summer art day camps have been "very popular," but this summer, "what we have seen is people are a bit more cautious in signing up" due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Thomas said. "They're signing up about a week out, because they want to know where the community is at (in terms of COVID-19), first."
A few spots remain open for camps the rest of this month, she said. Registration can be accomplished — and more information can be found — by visiting http://www.creativeartsguild.org/visual-arts/classes-workshops.
