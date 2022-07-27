The podcast “A Teacher’s Last Breaking Point” by Eastbrook Middle School student Jimena Sanchez not only received the Best Use of Interviews award from the county-wide Speak Up Whitfield, it won the heart of her teacher, Laura Lagania — and even Lagania’s parents.
Lagania was interviewed for the podcast about teaching while going through a divorce, and while home in Ohio during spring break she played the podcast for her parents, who’d expressed concern about her mental and emotional health, she recalled.
“They started crying — it was a big deal to them (and) to me (that) they knew I was OK.”
Lagania, who taught seventh-grade language arts and social studies at Eastbrook, emphasized podcasting with her students during the 2021-22 school year, and with her encouragement more than 80 students created 22 podcasts for Speak Up Whitfield, several of which were singled out for commendation by judges. Lagania received the Podcast Educator of Excellence Award for building a thriving podcast program from scratch, an honor that meant all the more to Lagania because this was her seventh and final year at Eastbrook, as she’s returning to her native Ohio to teach in 2022-23.
While she first introduced podcasting during the 2020-21 school year, she was even more dedicated in 2021-22 — “I’m the type of person that, if I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it well, and I had kids all over the building with mics doing interviews” — and the project provided a much-needed purpose, she said.
“This group of kids saved me — I had to fake it a lot at the beginning of the year, but this got me out of my own problems — because I got to be genuinely happy for them (as they produced their podcasts).”
“These kids bring you into their families and want you to be part of their families,” a phenomenon made all the more personal through podcasting, as so many students chose deeply personal subjects they then shared with her, said a tearful Lagania. From illegal immigration to vaping in middle school to living in a Mexican household, “that came from them, and I let them do it.”
Lagania “always knows what to do and what to say, not just with podcasting,” Sanchez said through tears. Students “can rely on her.”
Sanchez was interested in how teachers compartmentalize personal problems while balancing their educational duties, so she interviewed her sixth-grade teacher, Ed Whittenburg, about his battle with cancer, and Lagania, about her divorce, she said. Her goal was to humanize teachers and inform students that teachers have lives — and struggles — outside of the classroom.
She interviewed fellow students to ask if they had noticed a difference in Lagania this year, and they said they had not, which demonstrated how well teachers can keep personal issues hidden, Sanchez said. Students “gained more respect for” Lagania and their other teachers through the podcasts.
Though Lagania is leaving Eastbrook, she’s confident the podcast program she launched there will live on after her.
A couple of Eastbrook teachers who attended the Speak up Whitfield awards ceremony and witnessed the impact of podcasts on students have expressed interest in incorporating podcasts next year, and equipment has been upgraded, Lagania said. Amanda Triplett, the Dalton Junior High School teacher who founded Speak Up Whitfield, wrote a grant that netted Eastbrook four new microphones, and Eastbrook’s administration also purchased microphones, so “money is being put into this.”
And Lagania plans to introduce podcasting to her high school English students in Ohio, she said.
“There is lots of frustration along the way, and it is time consuming, but they learn a lot of soft skills,” as well as technological advances.
Podcasting can be “hard at first, but once (students) get into it, they’ll enjoy it,” Sanchez said. “It’s a little bit weird, hearing your own voice, but easier (than video, for example), because you don’t have to show your face, which is nerve-wracking.”
Podcasting “gives them a chance for self-discovery, and it’s really authentic,” Lagania said. “It’s a way for quiet students to have their voice heard, and introverts — who do have a lot to say — can shine in a whole new way.”
Sanchez plans to keep on podcasting.
“You learn more, and I really like it,” she said. “I like the interviewing, because you learn from other people and get different sides of them.”
Lagania was impressed by the way Sanchez adjusted her questions based on answers she received in interviews, rather than sticking to a script, as well as her understanding of tone, even re-recording substandard portions, she said.
“I had to tell some students they needed to re-record (parts), but she did it on her own, and that’s nuanced for a seventh-grader.”
