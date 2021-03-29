Brandon Pena, a sophomore at Morris Innovative High School, will have to choose between Dalton High School and The Dalton Academy next school year to continue his education, and he wants more information before making his decision, which is why he visited The Dalton Academy's open house March 17.
Steve Nunez is weighing whether to remain a Catamount or join the Pumas for his senior year, said the Dalton High junior who also toured the open house. "I like a lot of the new career-readiness stuff" at the academy, "the innovation, and how it's designed."
He's particularly intrigued by the entrepreneurship and leadership pathway, he said.
"That would really get you ready for a business career and on the right track."
The sports and entertainment marketing pathway is attractive to Gabrial Cochran, a freshman at Dalton High but almost certain to attend the academy next year.
"I feel like I might have a better opportunity to learn more about the careers I'll pursue, and I'm very excited about coming here," Cochran said during the open house. "I really like the teachers here — they've really stood out — and all the (Advanced Placement) options, because I'm pretty sure I'll be taking a few AP classes next year."
The academy will offer an AP Capstone diploma program based on two yearlong courses, AP Seminar and AP Research, which focus on developing critical thinking, research ability, collaboration, time management and presentation skills. At the conclusion of the project, students submit academic papers and present and defend their findings, components that contribute to their overall score.
Students who earn scores of three or higher in those two courses receive the AP Seminar and Research Certificate. Those who earn scores of three or higher in those courses and on four other AP exams receive the AP Capstone Diploma.
Not only is that certificate and diploma alluring for college admissions officers, the experience is invaluable for students, said Barbara Brayford, a longtime AP history teacher at Dalton High who is moving to the academy and helping launch this program. "It's not just the content, but what you learn prepares you for careers and real life."
"I'm really excited about this new program and all the other cross-curricular opportunities" at the academy, she said. "I see great things."
Like her daughter, Cochran's mother, Donna, was impressed by the staff she met during the open house.
"They're really enthusiastic about teaching, and they really enjoy their jobs," she said. "I think that'll make (school) more enjoyable for students."
"My only (focus) is my daughter and how she'll fit in," she added. "I just want the best for her."
Vanessa Rivas expressed similar sentiments regarding her daughter, Nataly, and she's thrilled her daughter will have a choice between two quality, but distinctly different, high schools, she said: "It's a good opportunity."
Nataly has yet to decide her high school beyond this year, but a couple of offerings at the academy have caught her attention, said the Dalton High freshman. "I like the dual enrollment (with college), and I like the collaboration they'll have with Junior Achievement" with her area of interest (marketing).
Schools reconfiguration
Beginning with the 2021-22 academic year, Dalton Public Schools students in grades six and seven will attend the new Hammond Creek Middle School, while students in grades eight and nine will attend Dalton Junior High School, which will be on the current Dalton Middle School campus. The Dalton Academy, also on the current Dalton Middle School campus — which is being extensively remodeled for these changes — will be one of two public high schools in the city, along with Dalton High, which will also be a 10-12 school. All students currently in grades eight, nine, 10 and 11 have the opportunity to choose their school.
Ellis Stephens and Elyanna Quintero, both eighth-graders, face difficult high school decisions because each school offers programs they adore. Both, for example, are involved with audio/visual technology and film, a pathway at the academy, but Stephens is a drama devotee, while Quintero loves marching band, and neither of those will be offered at the academy at the outset.
"I have to make a tough choice," said Quintero, who is likely to attend Dalton High. "I love (audio/visual technology and film), but marching band is really, really important."
"I think (the academy) is amazing," said Stephens, who remains undecided about his high school. Those who "want to be very serious about high school and maybe go into a job right after high school should come" to the academy.
Current Dalton Middle School teacher Amanda Triplett has seen several students "have to work through these decisions, and they're hard choices," she said. "They're torn, but I hope that as the academy expands, they'll have more things to offer, and students won't have to make those choices."
Various clubs at the academy, from DECA, HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America) and Key Club to archery and digital photography, will build "camaraderie" among students, and the academy will offer basketball, competitive dance, cross country, Esports, soccer, track and volleyball, according to Principal Matthew Mederios. While sports like football and lacrosse won't be offered initially, administrators hope they can be eventually as student enrollment and participation grows.
The Dalton Academy will be "a wall-to-wall academy school" where every student will select one of eight pathways (entrepreneurship and leadership, healthcare science and sports medicine, audio/visual technology and film, law enforcement/forensic science, sports and entertainment marketing and management, teaching as a profession, early childhood education and a translation program), said Mederios. The goal is for students to begin their pathway in ninth grade, complete it in 11th grade, and spend the balance of 12th grade in work-based learning.
'Building relationships'
The academy will offer "smaller classes and more personal attention," said Tami McClain, an Exceptional Student Services teacher moving from Dalton High to the academy. "That all comes from (Mederios), and he practices what he preaches."
"He truly believes in building relationships with students and teachers, and he wants teachers to build those relationships with students," McClain added. "I've seen him doing it in the halls already."
That emphasis on personal relationships is a main reason math teacher Lori Wieszczyk was "honored to be chosen" for the academy, where she'll move from Morris Innovative. "At Morris, we definitely build relationships — they won't work for you otherwise — and we really do love our kids."
The "personalization (of learning) and support will be awesome for kids," McClain said. "They'll get so much more out of it."
Wieszczyk has already heard from some of her current students they'll attend the academy because of that more intimate environment, she said. "They want that smaller school, and it'll be good for them."
Dalton High currently has more than 2,000 students, while The Dalton Academy will have only 600-700, at least at the start, but could eventually expand to around 900.
In the math classrooms, students will have "flex furniture," such as whiteboard desks, which are "wonderful," Wieszczyk said as she walked through a room during the open house. "They can do the problems right on the tables and then erase them."
Joey Wills, who currently teaches marketing at Dalton High but will move to the academy for the sports and entertainment marketing pathway, is eager to help students "learn business and marketing through a sports lens," he said at the open house. He also gave those who visited him a taste of what they'll learn, including "the four P's of marketing: product, price, place and promotion."
"I think (this school) is going to be great for our community," he added. "I'm looking forward to seeing how the school will grow."
The academy's audio/visual technology and film pathway will "be a more advanced program fed into by the program at Dalton Junior High that will lead to internship opportunities" for students, said Triplett, who will oversee the junior high and academy programs to provide continuity and "bridge what they learn in junior high to the next step in high school." She's "pushing the idea of a radio station at the junior high that would move into true story documentary film production at the magnet school."
Mederios is encouraging teachers to develop programs like this that "revolve around individual kids, instead of a big bloc of students," Triplett added. "He may be the best thing about (this school)."
