Dalton middle school students were able to receive an academic "boost" this summer at the city's Boys & Girls Club, with hands-on STEM activities a primary source of enrichment.
When teachers "are talking about (content), I don't always comprehend it, but when I'm doing it, I really see it" and understand it, said Alauna Adams, a seventh-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School. "I get it, now."
"We're learning by doing it," said Shaynya Washington, an eighth-grader at Dalton Junior High School. "You're really doing it-doing it."
For a science lesson, students walked the mountain bike trail outside the Boys & Girls Clubs' Dalton location on Underwood Street, picking up rocks and logs, then checking the ecosystems underneath them, said Shelly Ackley, a sixth-grade science teacher at Hammond Creek Middle School who helped with the camp. "When they're out there, it's hands-on, and they're learning by exploring, (which is) what scientists do."
Students at the camp "don't think they're doing typical lessons, because they're exploring, and learning that way," said Brielle Jones, an eighth-grade math teacher at Dalton Junior High who led the math portion of the camp. "It gets them learning during the summer — a time when they probably wouldn't be learning otherwise — off their phones and (interacting) with each other."
STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) was the theme for the camp, as "we want to get them up and out of their seats" with experiential learning, from the trail exploration to using rubber bands to explode watermelons to creating cities out of Legos and coding rovers to drive through them to constructing catapults to designing zip lines and bungee jumps for Barbie dolls, Jones said.
The rubber bands-watermelon experiment included calculating averages and plotting best-fit line graphs, among other mathematics, while they were introduced to coding to program the rovers.
"They've bought in, and they're excited, because these are fun activities, not punishment," Jones said. "We're averaging about 20-30 students per day."
Miguel Cruz, an eighth-grader at Dalton Junior High, most enjoyed the engineering projects, because "I'd like to do something in engineering as a career," he said. "It fits my personality."
Fellow Dalton Junior High eighth-grader Michelangelo Martinez preferred to concentrate on math, because "it's one of the easiest subjects I know," he said. "It's not too complicated."
The watermelon explosion was an early highlight of the camp, Martinez said.
"I caught some of it (after the explosion), and I ate it."
The Dalton Public Schools-Boys & Girls Clubs offering was available to rising sixth-graders through rising ninth-graders June 7-July 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday-Thursday.
"We're trying to fill the void" of students who had their education disrupted the past year-plus due to the (COVID-19) pandemic, said Robbie Slocumb, chief executive officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs Serving Chattooga, Gordon, Murray and Whitfield Counties. "We hope to get them over the hump (so they're) not left behind."
As part of their science lessons, students discovered lichen on a log, "an example of symbiosis," then made bird seed and bird baths to "help the ecosystem," Ackley said. Because of the range of ages of students in the camp, some content was new, while some was review, depending on grade level, but no matter what, "hopefully they'll remember it, and it'll help them" when they're back in school.
It's "an honor to be here because of all the people you get to meet and all the opportunities," Cruz said. "We don't get these types of opportunities" elsewhere.
