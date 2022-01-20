Students teach teachers at podcasting workshop

In a reversal of convention, Dalton Public Schools students taught teachers from the school system and Whitfield County Schools recently during a podcasting workshop.
"Teachers are amazing people, and we've seen (through this process) they care about their students," said Andrea Marsh, an eighth-grader at Dalton Junior High School. "They want their students to want to come to school."
They're "taking time out of their day to learn podcasting, which is not an easy thing to do, but it's a skill we should all learn," said Andrea Najera, a seventh-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School. Verbal communication "will always be with us."
"Hearing (these teachers), it's very similar to where we were when we started" podcasting, said Ellis Stephens, a ninth-grader at the junior high. "We were there, (so) we can tell them" what to watch out for, what programs to obtain and what "technology you need to get."
The 40 teachers from this county's two school systems learned how to create their own podcasts, help students build their podcasts and incorporate podcasts into their curriculum, said Amanda Triplett, audio, visual, technology and film instructor, school publicist and webmaster at Dalton Junior High School. "Podcasting can connect to every content area, (if) they choose to do it."
The teachers who spent two days this month at the Mack Gaston Community Center for the workshop will take that knowledge back to their schools and teach other teachers, she said.
"These are teachers who are willing to learn with their students. "
"I see teachers who want their students to share their experiences and stories," she added. "We'll go to any school and teach them for free."
"Podcasting can be super difficult, but you get something amazing out of it," Marsh said. "It's like your baby."
"It is a little like a baby, these stories," said Triplett. "You have this idea in your head for months, and then your podcast is like birthing something into the world."
When Marsh began podcasting she was struggling with her self-confidence, but Triplett's encouragement — she told her to "keep going with this, because it's amazing" — provided a critical shot of self-belief, Marsh said. Later, as she listened to her first podcast with her mother, "I was crying" with joy and a sense of accomplishment.
With podcasts, students feel empowered to share stories, and they want teachers to feel likewise, then impart that newfound enthusiasm to their students, said Elyanna Quintero, a ninth-grader at the junior high. "You get to make something exciting, then share it with the world."
Marsh "loved the experience" of helping teachers with podcasts, she said.
"Kids need to tell their stories, and podcasts are the best way to do it."
"All kids need representation, and podcasts can help change people (as) they learn from podcasts," she said. In fact, a teacher who heard Marsh's podcast about being a Black girl in America invited her to speak at her school.
"As a teacher, moments like that are so precious," Triplett said. "Lots of kids come to school thinking they have nothing important to say, but they do," and podcasting provides that outlet.
Since she began podcasting with her students, "we've had some of the most honest, relevant conversations I've had in my class" in two decades of teaching, she said. "It's created an atmosphere to be real."
"We all have a story to tell, and it's terrible to not be able to say it, or to not know how, (so) we want to open this up to more schools," said Stephens, who made the 2020 National Public Radio (NPR) Top 10 in the Student Podcasting Challenge. "Recording a podcast is much easier than facing a camera, and they only hear your voice," which makes word choice that much more important, as "your words mean a lot."
"Something about speaking through a microphone makes it easier than being on a screen," said Hammond Creek seventh-grader RP Stafford. "I got a lot more out of podcasting than I ever expected."
Najera was initially "scared" to podcast, but "when I get the microphone, I feel like I can actually talk," she said. "I can be myself."
And podcasting is preferable to her over writing, she said.
"It's always your voice, and you can listen to it" forever.
Marsh and her fellow podcasters created a podcast club last year, and on remote-learning Wednesdays they gathered at school to work on podcasts, she said.
"I've met some of my best friends" through podcasting, and "it's a highlight of my day, (as) I get to be creative."
The half-dozen students who led the podcasting workshop didn't stop with only teaching teachers about the medium, said Triplett, who started the podcasting boom in Dalton Public Schools a couple of years ago with her journalism students after she attended a podcasting workshop at Syracuse University. Instead, they also created another podcast, "because they're so obsessed with podcasting."
The podcast "is a journey through our past (with podcasting), our struggles and our triumphs," said Stafford. "We're showing our (growth)."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.