Study finds downtown Dalton generates outsized percentage of sales tax

The downtown Dalton business district stretches roughly from Waugh Street south to Morris Street and from the railroad tracks west to Thornton Avenue.
That's just 1% of the city's total land area, but according to a new study from the University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute of Government, the downtown business district generated $198,741 in sales tax revenue in 2018, 3.6% of Dalton's sales tax revenue and about 1.3% of all sales tax revenue collected in Whitfield County.
Whitfield County generates about $16 million in sales tax revenue each year.
"This shows the economic impact that downtown has and its importance to the city," said Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) Interim Director George Woodward.
The DDDA helps downtown businesses qualify for various state and federal business incentives, operates a program that compensates businesses and property owners for part of the costs of improving the facades of their buildings, and helps businesses with any of the forms or paperwork needed to open a business downtown. The DDDA commissioned the study, which cost $30,000. The study started late last year and concluded in April.
Among its other findings:
• Downtown has more than 200 shops, restaurants and other businesses, including 19 bars, caterers and restaurants. The downtown bars and restaurants generated $87,325 in sales tax revenue in 2018, about 7.6% of total sales tax revenue from bars and restaurants in the city.
• An estimated 1,010 people work in the downtown district, including some public school system and city, county and state governmental employees.
• Those workers earn a total of some $68 million each year, but the study did not provide a breakdown of salaries.
Wes Clarke, a senior public service associate at the Carl Vinson Institute, did the study.
"We collected data on employment in Whitfield County from the (U.S.) Bureau of Labor Statistics," he said. "Data on employment within the city limits was estimated from the city of Dalton business license data. The physical addresses of those businesses were geocoded to identify those within the DDDA service area."
Clarke said determining employment using estimates from business license data "was both more efficient and less expensive than conducting an employer survey. Surveying business would have added several weeks to the time for the study and would have added significantly to the costs for preparing and administering the survey, the tabulating of the data."
The study did not rank the businesses by number of employees or say how much any particular business generated in sales tax revenue. It did not compare downtown Dalton to the downtown business districts of other cities.
Clarke said data on sales tax revenue were gathered from the Georgia Department of Revenue. He said once all of the data were gathered he used IMPLAN, a software widely used by economic planners, to estimate the various economic impacts of downtown businesses.
T.J. Kaikobad, owner of the Cyra’s – Simple Goodness and Baja Coop restaurants in downtown Dalton and also a DDDA board member, said he is excited that the DDDA has such a study.
"It's the first time we have had something so comprehensive," said Kaikobad.
The study was largely done before the new coronavirus (COVID-19) began to affect the local economy, but some DDDA members say the data it provides are still useful as a benchmark for where downtown was.
"Obviously, COVID hurt our downtown restaurants," said DDDA board member John Davis. "But they are coming back, with people getting carryout and even dining in."
Board members say there were no real surprises in the report.
"Really, we knew that downtown is the heart of the city," said Davis. "This really just gives us numbers that verify what we knew."
Woodward said the study can help the DDDA market downtown to shoppers and to businesses that are looking to open or to relocate, by showing them how much economic activity is going on downtown. He said the DDDA plans to update the study every couple of years to see how the downtown business district is faring.
He said the DDDA will present the study to the City Council at an upcoming meeting. The study is available for review at the DDDA office at 305 S. Depot St.
