The Creative Arts Guild is happily inviting area teachers to submit works of visual art created by students. The art is for display in the Guild’s annual Student Arts Expo.
March is Arts in Education Month at the Guild and the Student Arts Expo is a big part of the celebration and is the feature of a reception Friday evening, March 4.
Each year, teachers of all city of Dalton, Murray County and Whitfield County public, private and homeschool students ages pre-k to high school are invited to submit their students’ individual art by class for this expo. While teachers submit individual student art work representing each grade level, school classrooms and grade-level groups are invited to submit student-collaborative work in the "Art Together" project. Interested teachers can find out more at creativeartsguild.org or by calling Amanda Walker at (706) 259-0093.
If you are an artist and a high school senior attending school or residing in Dalton, Whitfield County or Murray County you are invited to apply for and be considered for the Bernice Spigel Prize for Excellence in the Visual Arts which awards a $1,000 prize to the winning student. It’s a great opportunity for you to have your work displayed in the Guild's gallery and perhaps even win that coveted prize.
Are you a teacher, parent, grandparent or friend of a student artist? Please encourage the student to get involved in the Student Arts Expo through their school’s arts program. More information at creativeartsguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.