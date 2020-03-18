'Success has nothing to do with money': Motivational speaker encourages high school students at Rising Professionals seminar

Work-Based Learning students from around the area learned more about everything from money management and credit to communication and social media in the workplace recently at the Northwest Georgia Rising Professionals Seminar.
The high school students also received a motivational rally cry from author, entrepreneur and speaker Yvonne Harvey Williams during the event at the Dalton Convention Center, as she emphasized that "success has nothing to do with money."
"Real success is finishing what you start, then going back and helping others," said Williams, the CEO and founder of Speak2Inspire. As soon as she was able, she returned to her inner-city high school to lift other students, because "my passion is bigger than my paycheck."
A native of New Jersey, Williams has overcome generational poverty and drug abuse, homelessness, teen pregnancy and domestic violence through education and an indomitable spirit.
Education is a "valuable commodity and great credentials," said Williams, who at 16 became the first person in her family to go to college and graduated with a business management degree. "I'm never going to let anyone outwork me."
Her mother had Williams when she was in the seventh grade, then dropped out of school the following year when she gave birth to her second child, and though her mother was functionally illiterate, she imparted several valuable lessons to Williams, Williams said. "She taught me true resilience and work ethic."
Still, Williams was raised in "a crack house," and she ran away at 13 to escape an abusive stepfather, she said. Homeless and pregnant, she was an alcoholic by age 15.
"Abuse will shut you down, and I tried to commit suicide multiple times," she said. "All I wanted was for someone to love me and be my friend."
While Williams understands how "depression and anxiety" can drive so many to drugs and/or alcohol, she also knows those are not real solutions, she said. "Anything that does not enhance the quality of your life, cut it off."
Williams learned that lesson not only with substance abuse, but through abusive relationships, she said. When she was young, "I accepted" abuse from romantic partners.
Finally, at 16, a counselor's advice changed her path.
"He told me, 'I can see greatness in you,'" she said. "I was a broken little girl at that time."
Williams "was very relatable, not robotic, and she really connected," said Coahulla Creek High School senior Kamri Buckman. "She has real experience, because she didn't have a cookie-cutter upbringing, so she can see different perspectives."
This was Buckman's first time at the Rising Professionals seminar, and she was grateful to attend, because "we might see opportunities we didn't know are out there," she said. Buckman, for example, is interested in improving her job prospects both in the immediate term and in the future, "but I don't really know how to do that, (so) I hope I can learn more about that here."
Several entities including Dalton Utilities, Mohawk and Shaw Industries offered breakout sessions on topics ranging from job acquisition to self-management.
Dalton High School junior Rebecca Oventrop hoped to "learn how to manage money better," she said with a chuckle. "I'm so bad at saving, but I have been making progress lately."
She was also seeking more information on how employers view social media posts of prospective employees.
"Social media can have a huge impact on you and the people around you," she said. "Good or bad, it can affect you."
Indeed, "Decisions you make now will follow you," Williams said. "Just because something is common, doesn't make it right."
Morris Innovative High School's Marisa Mendez plans to graduate in December so she can start college early, and she hoped the seminar might provide nuggets that could help her accomplish that goal, she said. "I want to be a brain surgeon, so I want to get a jump on that."
This annual seminar "allows Work-Based Learning students to attend breakout sessions covering a variety of employability and life skills," as well as network with industry professionals, said Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. Attendees include students from five school systems (10 high schools) in this region, including from Calhoun City Schools, Dalton Public Schools, Gordon County Schools, Murray County Schools and Whitfield County Schools.
The seminar "is really beneficial because we can learn a lot, and we can connect with more people," Oventrop said. "Companies and corporations are here to help us figure it out as we get ideas."
Dalton High School's Work-Based Learning program "has been very beneficial to me," she added. "I can pay off my car, help my parents pay bills, and meet great people like (Buckman)," her co-worker at Taco Bell.
"I wanted to be more independent, and this has given me a lot of opportunities I wouldn't have otherwise," said Buckman, who is considering majoring in psychology and perhaps becoming a professor. "It's only helped my schooling, not hurt it in any way."
Mendez also appreciates the flexibility of scheduling with Work-Based Learning, she said. "I can get out of school a little early to work at Subway, and then I can help my parents with that money."
Williams told the youth at the seminar she believes they are members of a "misunderstood generation," and she can empathize, because "all of my life individuals have tried to suppress and oppress me."
"They try to box you in, because they don't understand you," and when that happens, it's natural to feel only "average," but "you were born to shine and illuminate," Williams said. "You didn't come to fit in; you came to take over."
Because "greatness is controversial," some ostensible "friends" may not support striving for excellence, but youth should never "dumb down" their intellect nor "dim down" their brightness, she concluded. "Don't talk yourself out of doing (things), and don't let people make you feel bad because of who you are."
