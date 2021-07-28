Dalton Public Schools' Kid City operated this summer with "a lot" fewer restrictions than last year, when the camp was offered in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Malisa Pedro, Kid City's program director.
For example, Kid City was able to bring in guest presenters from the Chattanooga Zoo and the Creative Discovery Museum in Chattanooga, among others, which were crucial to a focus on science this summer, said Pedro.
The elementary students of Kid City were able to go on field trips, such as to Dalton State College for academic camps, and Dalton State student-teachers visited Kid City for cultural awareness lessons, including games of other cultures.
At Dalton State, older Kid City students were able to tour the campus and dine on lunch from Chick-fil-A, said Ally Tinker, a math and science teacher at Blue Ridge School who co-coordinated this summer's Kid City program with Pedro. "We really made it special for them."
Kid City's summer program began June 14 and ran through July 16 at City Park School, operating Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Last summer was the first summer when students attended a full eight-hour day Monday-Thursday for summer Kid City — previously, this program was only two days a week, in the afternoon — and math and literacy are priorities of the Kid City curriculum, along with time for electives, from sports to arts, and plenty of outdoor recreation.
Roughly two-thirds of the 100 or so students who regularly attend Kid City's after-school program during Dalton Public Schools' academic year also participated in the summer camp, with the remaining third unable to due to travel plans this summer, Pedro said. That's still an increase from the approximately 40 students who participated last year during the COVID-19 summer.
"It's a commitment to come four days a week for five weeks, but the kids here are really enjoying it, and that is really neat to see," Tinker said. "They want to stay with us — they look forward to what we're going to do every day — and you can see the excitement on their faces."
Kid City is "fun, and you learn more," said Armando Domingo, who has been coming to Kid City since kindergarten. He's made his biggest strides in reading, particularly with "comparing and contrasting."
His twin brother, Leandro, has improved most in math during his years at Kid City.
"I didn't used to get good grades (in math), but now I have high grades."
The Domingo twins, rising fifth-graders at Blue Ridge School, have been invited into that school's gifted program, Pedro said.
"I think we helped them reach their potential, and they're two of the real success stories of Kid City."
Isabela Miguel Martin likes the teachers at Kid City, and "I want to learn," said the rising sixth-grader at Hammond Creek Middle School who has been coming to Kid City for several years. The program has benefited her in math, especially, as "I didn't know how to divide decimals, but now I do."
She also enjoys the Write Brain Books curriculum, writing her own stories and sitting outside while she writes, she said. Her latest story is "about (a group) of kids, and one of them turns into a bug."
Those three aren't the only students to find academic success with the aid of Kid City, as two-thirds of Kid City students met their individual math goals on the latest round of Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) — MAP tests are given to more than 10 million students across America, including those in Dalton Public Schools — and 56% met their reading goals on MAP tests, Pedro said.
"The data shows (Kid City) students don't fall behind their grade; they don't always grow, but they don't regress."
Additionally, more than 50% of parents of Kid City students participated in three or more hours of family engagement activities, so "we're making a lot of progress," she said. Parent engagement "was very challenging last year" due to the pandemic, because "we weren't doing anything face to face with them and had to do everything virtually."
Kid City continues to add books through grants, with each summer student able to take home at least 15 books for their personal library and to read as a family, Tinker said.
"It's phenomenal," she said.
And the added focus on science this summer meant a lot to Tinker, she said with a laugh.
"I'm a giant science nerd, so I'm really excited about it."
Last summer saw new math and reading curriculum for Kid City, which carried into the after-school program and continued this summer.
The Write Brain Books allows students to fill in the writing of illustrated books, then receive copies back in a few months, so they're "published authors," Pedro said. They have their own picture and biography in the author section of the books, and they can write their own dedications.
Write Brain Books also allows for different types of writing, and students "build up" their skills as they progress in grade level, Tinker said.
"We're able to do a lot of differentiation, (even with) the same books."
This was the seventh summer of a Kid City summer program, and "every year, we learn so much, then improve," Pedro said. "Even with COVID-19, we learned things, (and) I'm really pleased we were able to offer a face-to-face program" this summer, last summer and during the 2020-21 academic year.
