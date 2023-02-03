Maria Marisa Ramirez graduates this year from The Dalton Academy, and she has her future planned.
"I will be attending Dalton State College majoring in elementary education," she said. "My plan is to come back and work in Dalton Public Schools. I'd love to work in the elementary school I went to, City Park."
She's already helping students at Park Creek School, another elementary school in the Dalton system.
Ramirez is part of a group of students in the The Dalton Academy's Translation Academy that come each week to work with students at Park Creek, particularly those who speak primarily Spanish at home and may be having trouble with English.
"I love to help," Ramirez said. "It's a lot of fun. I want to major in elementary education, and I thought this would give me some useful experience. I read to them, and we talk about the book. Or I might help them with math or help them with their English. Sometimes, I work one-on-one with them. Sometimes, I just talk to them, try to give them some confidence."
The Translation Academy allows bilingual students to use their language skills by translating at school and community functions, among making other contributions.
Ramirez has been coming to Park Creek with the Translation Academy for two years, working with kindergarten students, and teacher Dana Buck said she has been quite impressed with Ramirez.
"She does a great job with the children, and they love her," Buck said. "She reads to them. She'll read a book to them, and they will talk about it. She works with them on letters. She does a lot of different things. I see a real difference (in the children). They socialize better. Their reading is improving."
The program is the brainchild of Paige Watts, director of the Translation Academy.
"When I worked in elementary school, I realized we need a lot of help for our students who are new to the U.S.," Watts said. "Teachers want to help them individually, but it's hard for them to do that, to give them the extra help and to boost their confidence that they are going to learn English and they are going to do OK."
Watts said she has another group that goes to Blue Ridge School each week, and her goal is to expand to middle school.
"I started with a few students in 2013," she said. "This year, we have 17 students who work with selected students who may need a little more help. We come over once a week, and they help the younger students with reading or helping the teachers in a particular class with whatever they need. We also work alongside Big Brothers Big Sisters, and we have 10 students who are Big Buddies to Little Buddies through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program."
The Big Buddies program is for high school students or adults who pair up with a child and visit him or her at the child’s school once a week. Big Brothers Big Sisters Enrollment/Match Support Specialist Joanna Galvan said teachers and school counselors select young students they believe will benefit the most from having an older mentor in their lives, and the mentors, or Big Buddies, spend an hour or so each week with them.
Those interested in becoming a Big Buddy can find out more at www.bbbsngm.org or by calling (706) 278-0702.
Andy Reynoso is one of the Translation Academy students who is also a Big Buddy. He said he looks forward each week to coming to read with or just talk to his Little Buddy.
Angelica Brown, a second-grade teacher at Park Creek, said the elementary school students look forward each week to the high school students visiting with them.
"It's such an inspiration to them to have the older students come in," she said. "They look up to them and share their thoughts and their writing with them. This is their favorite part of the week. It gives them great opportunities to use English. I see a big difference (in the students)."
Isabel Vela has been part of the Translation Academy for the past four years.
"It makes me so happy to be able to come out here," she said. "It's the high point of my day."
Elani Eufracia Rosario, the young girl Vela works with, said she looks forward to seeing her friend.
Watts praised Vela.
"She's amazing," she said. "She brings candy for the students. She writes notes."
Sarah Soto, another Translation Academy student, said she enjoys working with the elementary students each week.
"I just love coming over here," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.