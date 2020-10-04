Sue Woodward awarded 'Yard of the Month'

Contributed photo

The home of Sue Woodward of Sherwood Drive was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for September. Woodward has poured love into her yard for many years. The giant fern by the front door is an amazing example of how one can grow a plant or garden with a little time and a lot of care. Each part of the yard has a story, from the blue planters Woodward picked up with friends to the little stairway to a seated area in the back that she made with George, her husband. One yard is chosen each month by the Beautification Committee to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winner receives a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.