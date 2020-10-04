featured
Sue Woodward awarded 'Yard of the Month'
Submitted by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jose Ventura Elizarraraz, age 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
William Osborne, age 67, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Arrests for Sept. 29
- Dalton Police investigating runaway juvenile
- Murray County foster mother, 84, full of love for 'her babies'
- Police investigating shots fired early Sunday morning at Dalton home
- Area Arrests for Oct. 2
- UPDATE: Coahulla Creek/North Murray football game on Friday postponed due to COVID-19
- Southeast snaps 2-year losing streak with 21-7 home win over Armuchee
- State provides update on COVID-19 trends in Georgia
- Dalton area residents react to Trump's positive COVID-19 test
- Area Arrests for Oct. 1
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.