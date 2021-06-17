Deputy Jason Sullivan hasn’t been an officer with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office for very long, but he’s already made quite an impact during his three years on the job.
After being nominated by Maria Pack, Sullivan has been named Whitfield County Employee of the Month for April.
“I am nominating ‘Sully,’ as we all call him, for his infectious positive attitude and knowledge of police work,” Pack said. “He has only been at the sheriff’s office for a short time but worked previously with another department. We are grateful to have him to share his experience with our department. He always has an upbeat personality and never shows that this job is stressful.”
Sullivan is a field training officer for the Patrol Division, where he shares his knowledge — gained through more than two decades of law enforcement work, mostly with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office — with rookies to make sure that they are ready to take on the job at hand, Pack said.
“Jason does not get excited and is very easygoing, which is great when training new people,” she said.
To let local residents know more about him, Sullivan filled out the following questionnaire.
My current role as a county employee: Deputy sheriff/field training officer/Patrol Division.
What do you like the most about your department, team or role? The camaraderie between everyone throughout the department. The short time I have been with the sheriff’s office, everyone has worked well together and been helpful to me.
What advice would you give to a new person starting on your team? Be open-minded, learn from those you work with, especially seasoned deputies.
Anything else you’d like to share: I am married to Beth Sullivan and have one daughter, Megan Sullivan, who is 19 and a graduate from Northwest Whitfield High School. I have 22 years of experience as a law enforcement officer. The majority of my career was spent at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office. I have held numerous positions throughout my career including patrol deputy, school resource officer, K9 handler and both general and narcotics investigator.
