The Dance Theatre of Dalton is so excited to have Karen Heid visit Dalton and share her creative talents.
Heid is an art educator who has taught at many levels including kindergarten through grade 12 schools, higher education, private schools and as an artist in residence. She has recently retired from teaching. Her work in higher education extends to the University of South Carolina where she was an associate professor of art education (2004-15). Heid has published articles in top-tier journals in her field and has a diverse background in research, grant writing and digital humanities. She has illustrated an award-winning children’s book, "Katie’s Cabbage."
Although teaching and learning at all levels has been her primary focus for many years, she has also been successful as a professional artist. Likely the finest example of her persistent work in the studio is her series of "Nutcracker" paintings for the Dalton Arts Project, spanning more than 26 years. Since retiring from teaching, she continues to work in her studio, Bear Gap Studios, where she is creating her own artwork, working with various theaters on technical design, painting murals in schools and traveling to festivals to show her work.
She will be teaching art classes at the Dance Theatre of Dalton from Monday, July 24, to Friday, July 28. She will offer:
• Animals on Parade for 3-5-year-olds, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Students in this class will discuss a new animal each day, then create it using a new art medium. Students will study art techniques such as collage, printmaking, drawing and painting.
• Tell a Story with Puppets! for elementary ages, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Students in this class will study different kinds of puppets that are made all over the world. Students will then learn how to make a crazy, funky sock puppet, a silly marionette and enough finger puppets to tell a story.
• Dogon African Masks for elementary ages, 1 to 2 p.m.
In this class students will discuss the beautiful mask artwork made in the Dogon region of Africa. Students will create three masks, one from clay, one from papier-mâché and one painted in 2-D form.
• Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! for elementary ages, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
This class will concentrate on creating animals using painting techniques. Students will draw and paint a different animal each day. Grrr…owl!
To register or for more information, please call the Dance Theatre of Dalton at (706) 529-5664.
