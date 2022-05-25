Smile Doctors by Soni Orthodontics holds a one-day Summer Celebration event on Friday, June 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1205 W. Walnut Ave.
During this free event, the community is invited to visit the clinic, meet the team and enjoy snacks from local vendors. There will be an inflatable bounce house, slide, games, music, Kona Ice and giveaways for guests to enjoy. During this time, new qualifying patients are offered $250 off Invisalign aligners or braces.
“We are excited to invite the Dalton community to come enjoy some family-friendly fun to kick start summer,” said Dr. Parag Soni. “It is such a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the close of the school year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.