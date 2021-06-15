A pair of noteworthy alterations to Whitfield County Schools' summer meals program that were made last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in place this summer and nutrition department administrators hope they become permanent.
Once again this summer, adults can pick up meals for children without children being present, which has made meal distribution easier on children, parents and nutrition workers, and "I hope this becomes permanent," said Tiffany Smith, free and reduced-price lunch clerk for Whitfield County Schools' nutrition department. Previously, "we served five days per week, and we had to physically hand a meal to each child."
That "was a burden on parents," said Angie Brown, nutrition director for Whitfield County Schools. "I hope (this waiver) becomes permanent, because (that) would be good for kids."
Also, school systems can serve multiple meals at once, rather than individually, another holdover from a waiver granted last year by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Brown said. "That was a burden on kids, to have to come every day, but this (new method) is awesome."
A notable difference from last summer is employees no longer need to wear masks at meal sites, and they can step off buses to give meals to individuals, said Jill Harrison, Coahulla Creek High School's cafeteria manager. Additionally, while parts of meals are prepackaged, students also have more options to choose from to "build" their meals.
On average, Whitfield County Schools provides 6,000 meals a day during the summer, Brown said. "There's definitely a need."
Sarai Habana has been a regular recipient of summer meals for years, and she appreciates the offering, as she doesn't have to rely on her mother to prepare meals, said the rising sixth-grader at North Whitfield Middle School. "I like the food" provided by Whitfield County Schools during the summer, and "it's excellent for us."
The meals program runs through July 30, and meals are delivered to more than 60 locations throughout the county from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. Multiple days of meals will be served at a given time, since the service is operating two days a week.
Students receive a hot meal each Tuesday and Thursday, along with additional cold meals, Brown said.
"Some school systems are doing meals that can be reheated, but some of our kids don't even have microwaves, so we don't want them to worry about trying to heat things up, and there are food safety things with that, too."
Whitfield County Schools uses its buses and drivers to deliver meals, Brown said. Stops are determined through consultation with the school system's transportation department, because "we want to meet students where they are."
Because the nutrition department operated "about 20 (employees) short" throughout the 2020-21 school year, Brown opted for deliveries two days a week this summer, instead of daily, to ensure she'd have enough staff, she said. "I think it's going to work out well."
Throughout the year, the nutrition department contended with occasional shortages of some foods, Brown said. "Usually, companies couldn't deliver to us because they didn't have delivery drivers, and they'd bring it, but later."
Those issues have continued this summer, Smith said. "Corn dogs, Go-Gurt yogurt, raisins and honey buns" have all been available on a limited basis.
"I think most of those have been due to staffing issues at those plants," Brown said. The labor shortage "is trickling down to us."
Certain sites, like Eastside Elementary School, which hosts daily prekindergarten this summer, receive daily meal deliveries, Smith said. The same is true for Coahulla Creek, which hosts several camps; during football camp, for example, "they practice every day, so we feed them every day."
Summer meals are free to children 18 and under through the USDA, and any child can eat anywhere, even if it's not his or her "home" school or school system. For more information about the summer meals program, call (706) 876-7264 or (706) 876-7266 or visit https://www.wcsga.net/Page/1052.
Students can also feed their minds this summer with summer reading opportunities at multiple meal sites. A list of times and locations can be found at https://www.wcsga.net/summer-reading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.