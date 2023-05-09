If you are looking for summer activities for your kids or for yourself, the Creative Arts Guild has an abundance of options to choose from. From June 5–July 28 you’ll find a variety of classes, camps and workshops. Celebrating 60 years this year as a regionally-recognized not-for-profit community organization, the Guild actively pursues a mission of cultivating and sustaining the arts in Dalton and its surrounding counties.
Dance: The Guild offers summer classes in ballet for all ages; jazz, tap and lyrical technique for ages 5 to adult; and hip-hop for ages 7 to adult. There is a pilates/conditioning class for adults and teens, and a special Dance Tots class for toddlers with their caregiver. Private dance lessons are available for all ages. Two fun dance camps for ages 3-5 complete the summer opportunities.
Music: Individual lessons are offered in banjo, brass instruments, clarinet, flute, guitar, oboe, percussion (drums), piano/keyboard, saxophone, violin and voice. Group music classes for ages 2-4 are scheduled.
Visual arts: Summer offerings include morning art camps for ages 5-9, afternoon camps for ages 10-14 and acrylic painting for ages 18 and older. A weekly Art-Tot class is offered for little ones accompanied by an adult.
Culinary: The Guild offers age-appropriate summer culinary classes and camps for ages 6 through adult. Ongoing monthly adult culinary classes will continue through the summer. Our culinary instructors also offer private classes for groups of six or more.
Theater arts: A Creative Players Kids Theater Camp for ages 6-14 focuses on all aspects of theatrical performance.
Multidisciplinary camps: Interested students ages 6-10 can join in the exploration of different methods of artistic expression. Students will be immersed in dance, music theater and visual arts throughout the camps.
Special parties: Arrange for your own special event with a focus on art, dance or culinary theme.
Students currently enrolled in classes can register to continue through the summer; prospective students can view all the class and camp options and register at https://bit.ly/CAGRegister. To register for music lessons, call Lisa Elders at (706) 259-1822. For more information or assistance, call (706) 278-0168 during regular business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.