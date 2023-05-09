NOI

If you are looking for summer activities for your kids or for yourself, the Creative Arts Guild has an abundance of options to choose from. From June 5–July 28 you’ll find a variety of classes, camps and workshops. Celebrating 60 years this year as a regionally-recognized not-for-profit community organization, the Guild actively pursues a mission of cultivating and sustaining the arts in Dalton and its surrounding counties.

Dance: The Guild offers summer classes in ballet for all ages; jazz, tap and lyrical technique for ages 5 to adult; and hip-hop for ages 7 to adult. There is a pilates/conditioning class for adults and teens, and a special Dance Tots class for toddlers with their caregiver. Private dance lessons are available for all ages. Two fun dance camps for ages 3-5 complete the summer opportunities.

Music: Individual lessons are offered in banjo, brass instruments, clarinet, flute, guitar, oboe, percussion (drums), piano/keyboard, saxophone, violin and voice. Group music classes for ages 2-4 are scheduled.

Visual arts: Summer offerings include morning art camps for ages 5-9, afternoon camps for ages 10-14 and acrylic painting for ages 18 and older. A weekly Art-Tot class is offered for little ones accompanied by an adult.

Culinary: The Guild offers age-appropriate summer culinary classes and camps for ages 6 through adult. Ongoing monthly adult culinary classes will continue through the summer. Our culinary instructors also offer private classes for groups of six or more.

Theater arts: A Creative Players Kids Theater Camp for ages 6-14 focuses on all aspects of theatrical performance.

Multidisciplinary camps: Interested students ages 6-10 can join in the exploration of different methods of artistic expression. Students will be immersed in dance, music theater and visual arts throughout the camps.

Special parties: Arrange for your own special event with a focus on art, dance or culinary theme.

Students currently enrolled in classes can register to continue through the summer; prospective students can view all the class and camp options and register at https://bit.ly/CAGRegister. To register for music lessons, call Lisa Elders at (706) 259-1822. For more information or assistance, call (706) 278-0168 during regular business hours.

