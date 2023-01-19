Six historic buildings in Whitfield and Murray counties will offer free admission on Super Museum Sunday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is participating in the statewide event sponsored by the Georgia History Festival, a project of the Georgia Historical Society.
Featured properties and exhibits include:
• The Blunt House at 704 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton, which will display vintage dresses, linens, furniture and much more that once belonged to the Blunt family.
• The Chatsworth Depot, 500 N. First Ave., which will have trains, railroad artifacts, talc samples and artwork featuring the depot and talc mills. There will be tours and model trains with Ed Campbell and Stan Rogers operating.
• The Hamilton House at 701 Chattanooga Ave. in Dalton, which will feature the Hamilton family Bible.
• The Huff House at 314 N. Selvidge St. in Dalton, which will feature the model train room.
• The old Spring Place Methodist Church at 731 Highway 225 South, which will highlight recent archival donations to the site. Visitors may use the research room if they need or want to, and just talk about Spring Place. This year we will showcase an original Civil War document recently donated by Judge Scott Minter. This document, which is very faded, shows where a local farmer, W.C. Gray, was paid for corn sold to supply the Confederate Army. Along with the document we have a Civil Way map that shows where his farm was just south of Spring Place. This will be the first time that document will be on display.
We'll also have an original 1832 deed discovered recently which records all the changes from Cherokee Nation to Georgia to Cherokee County to Murray County in the 1830s — the lotteries, the legislation, etc.
• The Wright Hotel, 201 E. Market St. in Chatsworth, which will be open 1 to 4 p.m. that day. We will have the ledgers and store items from the Keith Store that was in Tennga. We will also have the Nannie Lee Brewer Arthur paintings on display.
Members of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society will give tours of the properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.