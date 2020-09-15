Superintendent and school patrol
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. Marshall Andrew Sweat, age 34, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Dalton, GA. He was born June 27, 1986 in Calhoun, GA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wayne Bramlett, George Wesley and Joy L. Sweat. He was a graduate of Murray County High …
Barrett W. Whittemore, age 80, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, September 14,2020. Barrett was born on July 26, 1940
Most Popular
Articles
- Fugitive being sought for shooting deputy was hauling explosives
- Texas fugitive who shot deputy captured
- Georgia, Whitfield County remain in COVID-19 'red zone'; state's numbers continue to improve
- Fugitive who shot Whitfield deputy captured; homeowner wounded but expected to survive
- Nearly 1,200 Murray County Schools students to learn totally online
- 1 of 2 fugitives captured in connection with shooting of Whitfield deputy
- Fall fair to be held
- Area Arrests for Sept. 8
- Area Arrests for Sept.12-13
- UPDATE: Second fugitive sought in shooting of Whitfield County deputy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.