Superintendent and school patrol

Contributed photo

Fred Cooper, superintendent of the Whitfield County Schools from 1937-1944, is pictured with boys who served as school patrols, ensuring student safety when buses loaded and unloaded. The boys are Jack Babb, Valley Point; Paul McNally, J.D. Sosebee, and Claxton Lyle, Pleasant Grove; and Charles Driggers, Crown Point. Note the old Whitfield County Courthouse in the background. Many thanks to Frenette Cooper Brown for the photo. Readers who have old school photos to share are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706)581-3173.