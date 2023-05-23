Earlier this year the state legislature passed House Bill 538, which mandates the use of science-based reading curriculum in kindergarten through third grade.
On Monday during his “State of the Schools” presentation, Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott said that school system is ahead, having already adopted the sort of curriculum and training mandated by that law.
“Phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension are the main pillars of that bill,” he said. “What we do follows that exactly and so we are going to continue to work in those areas.”
Scott said research shows there’s a clear connection between a strong foundation of early literacy skills and the success students have later in reading and writing.
The school system has adopted Open Court Reading, a phonics-based reading instruction curriculum, for early grades.
“Instruction is delivered in an explicit systematic and cumulative manner,” he said.
Phonics teaches children to read by making explicit the link between the sounds of spoken language and letters and groups of letters.
Board of Education member Tulley Johnson said he isn’t surprised Dalton Public Schools has already adopted many of the practices the state has just mandated.
“I give credit to our teachers and staff,” he said. “They are doing a great job for us.”
Scott pointed to several measures that show the progress Dalton students are making. One of those measures is called the RIT scale.
“This just truly measures what they can do academically,” he said.
Data presented by Scott showed that at the start of the 2022-23 school year, Dalton Public Schools kindergarten students had an average RIT reading score of 135, just slightly below the national average. That has risen to 151.4 by the end of the school year, which is well above the mean.
“When we started the year our kindergartners weren’t quite at the median, but by the end of the year they were at the high-achieving level,” Scott said. “Hats off to our kindergarten teachers. Good job.”
The data showed average reading scores increased for all grades kindergarten-3 and math scores increased for all grades kindergarten-5 from the start of the school year to the end of the school year.
School board Chairman Matt Evans said the school system’s goal is to continue that progress.
“I think that is what makes Dalton schools Dalton schools,” he said. “We are never satisfied. We always want to do more, to be better. That’s what we are always working on.”
Scott said school system officials also want to provide students with opportunities outside of the classroom.
“We feel it is very important to build those relationships,” he said. “When we do that, the better off we are in terms of students graduating. If they have a reason to come to school, that’s what is so important. We want the best math teacher. We want the best science teacher. But if your child is in band, you want the best person to teach them to play an instrument.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.