Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott and Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton spoke at a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event on Sept. 7.
The State of Education and Workforce Luncheon event at the Dalton Convention Center gave both men ample time to dive into a litany of issues impacting the two school systems.
“We have 70.5% free and reduced lunch,” Scott said of the DPS student population. “I think it’s a little higher than that because we have a difficult time, sometimes, getting everybody to fill out the form.”
Ewton presented similar sociodemographic data, indicating about 78% of the Whitfield County Schools student population are “economically disadvantaged.”
That estimate, Ewton said, is likely an undercount for his district as well.
Scott indicated that, at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, 498 DPS students were designated as homeless.
“We had started the year with 198 homeless, and that number generally grows throughout the year,” he said. “When I say ‘homeless,’ I don’t mean living under a bridge, they just don’t have a steady place to lay their heads sometimes.”
Data presented by Ewton calculated the number of homeless students within Whitfield County Schools at 126.
“Our social workers, they have vouchers for motels and things like that,” he said. “I know last year, the motels locally were full, so even that wasn’t really a great solution.”
DPS data for the 2022-2023 school year tallies up 1,177 student assistance and employee assistance program referrals.
Over that same time period, Whitfield County Schools recorded 1,088 referrals for mental health services.
“We have not expanded guidance counselors because it’s a funding issue for 23 schools,” Ewton said. “It’s not just sending a student to their parents and saying ‘OK, you need to go find counseling,’ we have that in the schools … we have Georgia Hope and Highland Rivers for middle and high school, so we have those counseling services available in the building.”
Scott said his district has not expanded counselors either.
“We only get about a counselor for, what, every 500 or 550 students?” he said. “It’s all we’re funded for.”
He said it’s “heartbreaking” to listen to students describe the stress they encounter on a day-to-day basis.
“We’re talking about all kinds of young people,” he said. “It’s real to them and we have to treat that, so we have been talking about trying to figure out whether we add more social workers or do we add more counselors?”
Scott said 27% of the DPS student populace are English Language Learners (ELL). About 16%, he continued, are in special education.
The Whitfield County Schools data is similar. Nearly 19% of the system students are ELL, while about 17% are categorized as students with disabilities.
“The special ed piece for us is growing rapidly and it has for a number of years,” Ewton said. “Which is resource intensive.”
When it comes to ELL students, Ewton said parental involvement has long been a “stumbling block” for the district.
“Some of our partnerships, like with the Latin American Association, are helping us with that,” he said. “And we’ve got a new program partnering with the city schools … to offer English classes to parents, I think we’re going to be hosting that at Eastbrook Middle School.”
Scott said this year is the fourth that his district has benefited from a 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program grant.
“It is federally audited every year,” he said. “They offer English, math and fine arts and some kind of physical activity for children after school as well as feeding them … that’s to help provide some extended learning time for our students, which we feel is much needed.”
Data presented by Scott indicates the federal funding stream has contributed $1.6 million to DPS’ Kid City program at City Park and $2 million to its Cat City and Cat University programs at Dalton Junior High.
DPS has also received $50,000 in exceptional student services program funding through a capacity building grant and more than $70,000 for its Dalton Academy via a SUCCESS grant.
“We even wrote a grant that actually wasn’t financial but air purifiers and things like that,” Scott said. “And we got about half a million dollars worth of that stuff to get into our schools — so we tried to take advantage of those opportunities.”
Figures presented by Ewton tally up more than $10.2 million in various grant awards for Whitfield County Schools.
That includes nearly $7.5 million in miscellaneous federal program funding and almost $1.8 million in Perkins V CTAE funding.
“They’re for low-income, teacher development, for English Language Learners, for those sorts of things, as well as some special ed funding,” he said.
Ewton brought up his district’s first responders academy pathway.
“We base our programming off the needs in the community, not just what might be popular,” he said. “Fire and law enforcement and EMS are extremely short-handed, they’re having a hard time filling positions — the fire department specifically came to us and asked for this partnership.”
The academy recently graduated its first class of students.
“There were four or five of them that are fully certified as firefighter II,” he said. “Statewide, they can work anywhere in Georgia as a firefighter.”
Scott noted that his district has both industry-certified child care and healthcare programs.
“So that we can make sure we try to prepare young people to go into the workforce,” he said. “And that is a very prestigious process that you have to go through to get certified in those two areas … and we’re looking to do another one this coming year with safety.”
Both superintendents agreed that professional development is extremely important.
“Our teachers have to have what they need in order to address the issues,” Ewton said. “There’s new legislation that came out with literacy that we’re hopeful helps us scale and expand the professional learning for all of our teachers in a timely manner.”
Scott said Dalton High posted a roughly 91% graduation rate in the previous school year while The Dalton Academy graduation rate stood at almost 73%.
He noted that the graduation rate for the now closed Morris Innovative High School stood at 38%.
“They have 415 students, (grades) 10-12, and a little over actual ninth-graders that have selected last year to attend,” Scott said of The Dalton Academy. “The thing that has dropped for them on their numbers is that they also have a total virtual academy there as well … COVID, since we came out of that, those numbers have dropped almost in half.”
Although the graduation rate lags behind the other high schools in the Whitfield County Schools system, Ewton said Phoenix High does continue to make progress.
“It’s super valuable to have that in our community,” he said. “Those are young adults who wouldn’t have high school diplomas if we didn’t have something like Phoenix.”
Scott noted that his district still suffers from supply chain issues.
“We want to order HVAC equipment, well, I’ve got to wait 14 months before I can even get it,” he said. “And sometimes, on motors and things, I can’t do it during the school year.”
The presentation wrapped up with both superintendents discussing their respective districts’ usage of Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) revenues.
DPS’ 2012-2027 ESPLOST VI capital projects include about $12.4 million for Roan School renovations, $18 million for improvements at Dalton Junior High and about $11.5 million in planned technology devices and infrastructure upgrades.
Another $7 million is listed for student transportation.
Whitfield’s ESPLOST VI projects — among others — include a Southeast Whitfield High cafeteria expansion and a plethora of roofing, HVAC, plumbing and electrical renovations at several schools.
“We have 15,000 devices in the school system and you know from your own laptop or cellphone the life expectancy is four or five years,” Ewton said. “And it’s no different for us.”
