While many local administrators, teachers and students hoped school could resume before the end of the 2019-20 academic term, those hopes were dashed on Wednesday when Gov. Brian Kemp shut down public schools for the rest of the year.
"I had hoped we could come back, even just for two to three weeks to end the year, but I fully support the decision of the governor," said Tim Scott, superintendent of Dalton Public Schools. "We're closing our buildings, but we're still trying to reach all of our students through the end of May."
"We've had so many of our (system's) heroes reach out to children, because we love and care about our kids," Scott added. "We're not going to stop working at it."
Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools, echoed Scott's sentiments, saying she hoped to see a return to classes "for at least a week at the end," but there was "no choice" other than to cancel the rest of the year.
"It's a stressful time, particularly for parents who have to work and then help their kids, and I never dreamed we'd be in this circumstance, but keeping children and adults healthy is the main concern," Gilreath said. "Some of our teachers are really struggling emotionally with this, because they love their kids, they're worried about them, and they want to be with them."
Dalton Public Schools administrators "had always talked about planning like we're not going to come back, and if we did come back, that would be great," so the system has been preparing for weeks for such a shutdown, Scott said. Dalton Public Schools is "blessed" to have system and school-specific instructional coaches to assist teachers in this endeavor, and "this is just the last nine-week period" of the year, as "we made it through the first three."
Internet access is required for distance learning, and Dalton Public Schools called every family "the first day out" — with many families with multiple children receiving several calls — to gauge online capability, Scott said. "We compiled a list, and it was quite a few — a couple hundred families — but not as many as I anticipated" without internet access.
"As we left for spring break" late last month, however, "a good portion of those had been able to get connected," he said. And for any families who aren't able to connect, "we will take the work to them if we have to."
Whitfield County Schools is doing online learning with older students, while younger students, as well as those without internet access, are using "choice boards," assignments that can be completed with pencil and paper, Gilreath said. Additionally, "we've helped some kids get Chromebooks, and we'll continue to do things like that as needs come up."
"The state has given us approval to use teletherapy with our kids with special needs who need speech therapy" and other services, she said. "We're trying to carry on as much as we can."
Scott and other administrators will meet on Monday "to talk about what we can do better the rest of the year to serve students," he said. Those plans will also include assisting parents, as "this is tough on them."
On Monday, the system will pick up with serving breakfasts and lunches for students as they did prior to spring break, since Dalton Public Schools is concerned with more than only academics, Scott said. "There's a social and emotional side to support."
Whitfield County Schools will also continue its meals program, which includes eight set locations as well as buses taking food to families, too, Gilreath said. In addition, several local churches have banded together to collect items such as games and supplies, and those will soon be available at some of the feeding sites for students.
No definitive plans have been made regarding end-of-year celebrations, such as honors nights, commencement and parties for retiring teachers and administrators, Scott said. "As of now, we won't have those as we traditionally have them, but we'll see what we can do."
"I want to celebrate the staff and students of Dalton Public Schools because they've done a great job," he added. "Maybe there will be a time we can get together, or do it" in a different way.
For example, Jostens delivered caps and gowns to high school seniors last month in "drive-by fashion," and Steve Bartoo, Dalton High School's principal, "was out there talking to each family," Scott said. "That's different than how we normally do that."
Bartoo is among the retirees the system hopes to honor at the end of this year, along with Cindy Parrott, Roan's longtime principal, as "both have given their lives to Dalton Public Schools," but traditionally the system also celebrates fifth-graders heading to middle school and eighth-graders moving to high school, Scott said. "How do we celebrate them? Those are all questions we have to answer."
For Whitfield County Schools, prom and other spring touchstones won't be possible, but "I still hope we can have our graduation," Gilreath said. "That's a decision we'll have to make as it gets closer, but we still have a couple of months."
"I hate this for our seniors and their parents," she said. "This is (usually) a special time."
More than any group, Scott sympathizes with the seniors, who will never get these final months of their senior year back.
"I'm so, so sorry for them; it just breaks my heart, and if there was something I could do, I would," said an emotional Scott. "We're going to celebrate them the best way we can, but of course it won't be made up to them like it was at all, and I'm crushed about that."
