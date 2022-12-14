Recently, William T. Boyett, chief Superior Court judge of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties), announced his retirement from the Superior Court bench, effective Jan. 1, 2023. With 40 years of service, Boyett is the longest-serving active Superior Court judge in the state of Georgia. He is also the longest-serving Superior Court judge in the history of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit.
So great is the esteem and respect held for him in the local legal community that in 11 consecutive elections, including his first election to the Superior Court bench in 1982, Boyett never once drew a challenger.
In honor of his many contributions to the legal system, the historic main courtroom of the Whitfield County Courthouse has been renamed the “William T. Boyett Courtroom.” At a ceremony rededicating the courtroom in September, state Supreme Court Justice Charlie Bethel, who grew up in Dalton, read the following letter, written by Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs:
“As the longest-serving active member of the state Superior Court bench, you represent the best of the judiciary, and through your service have helped to build public confidence in our judicial system as a fundamental, indispensable and independent branch of government.
"And despite nearly 40 stellar years as a Superior Court judge, you have also served the state judiciary well beyond your service on the bench. Your dedicated public service has truly made the judiciary better and improved the administration of justice. Whether as president of the Council of Superior Court Judges (including during my time on the Superior Court bench), through service on nearly every committee of the council, service on the Judicial Council, or in giving back to your community, you represent the very best of our profession.”
In January 2020 Boyett was recognized by the Council of Superior Court Judges with the Judge Emory Findley Award for Judicial Service, which honors the best of the best Superior Court judges in the state. Boyett also served as the president of the Council of Superior Court Judges from 2006-2007 and served on the Judicial Council of Georgia from 1998-2000, and again from 2005-2007.
Boyett began the practice of law in 1969 with the firm of Mitchell & Mitchell, after earning his undergraduate and law degrees from his beloved University of Georgia. Boyett is the proud father of three children and the even prouder grandfather of seven grandchildren.
We, the three remaining Superior Court judges of the Conasauga Circuit, wish to express our admiration and appreciation for our leader, our colleague, our mentor and our friend, Judge William Boyett.
Judge Cindy Morris
Judge Jim Wilbanks
Judge Scott Minter
