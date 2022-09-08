The International Essential Tremor Foundation is proud to announce its local support group for those affected by essential tremor has its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at Harmony Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 187 Lower Dawnville Road N.E. The group serves people in Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee.
Essential tremor is a neurological condition that affects an estimated 10 million Americans (10 times the number who have Parkinson’s disease). Although essential tremor is not a life-threatening condition, it is a life-altering condition that causes a rhythmic trembling of the hands, head, legs trunk or voice; frequently impacting everyday activities such as eating, drinking, walking and writing. While the severity of the tremor may vary from person to person, it often makes those affected self-conscious or anxious in social situations.
“Essential tremor can be frustrating in how it affects the quality of people’s lives,” said Cindy Crafton, the Dalton support group leader. “This group will offer an informal place where those affected can be themselves. In our group, individuals won’t be asked if their hands are shaking because they’re cold or nervous or have an alcohol or drug problem. They will find support and fellowship among others just like them — others with essential tremor.”
Dr. Hyder A. Jinnah is a neurologist specializing in movement disorders from the Emory Brain Health Center. Jinnah will answer questions remotely posed by the group. Topics include treatment options, drug and surgical therapies, how diet and exercise can affect tremors, coping strategies and more.
Everyone is welcome and accepted. The meeting is a place where people talk openly, exchange ideas privately and confidentially, and gather timely information about every aspect of essential tremor. People with questions can contact Cindy Crafton at (706) 463-1063 or via email at cindy.crafton1675@gmail.com. Look for the group on Facebook at "Tremor Support for You."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.