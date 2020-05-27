Survey: Georgia small business owners concerned about COVID-19 lawsuits

Georgia small business owners surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Business say they're concerned about the possibility of lawsuits related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sixty-eight % of owners who responded to the online survey say they're very or moderately concerned about increased liability. Twenty-four % say they're not too concerned, while 8% aren't concerned at all.
“It's been a difficult spring, and even though the reopening process is well underway, it will be weeks and probably months before Georgia’s small businesses are back on their feet,” NFIB State Director Nathan Humphrey said.
“Even during the best of times, the cost of defending itself against even one frivolous lawsuit can be enough to make a small business close its doors for good,” Humphrey said. “That’s why we’re asking the General Assembly to protect small businesses from the threat of lawsuits that exploit the already devastating effects of this deadly virus.”
In addition, the survey said:
• 83% say Gov. Brian Kemp made the right decision to allow businesses to begin reopening last month.
• 73% are very or moderately concerned about managing customers’ health and safety; 72% say they’re concerned about addressing the health and safety of their employees.
• 69% are concerned about getting back customers.
• 68% are concerned about complying with health and safety regulations related to the novel coronavirus.
• 69% are concerned about getting an adequate supply of hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
• 50% are concerned about requiring employees to wear masks.
• 46% are concerned about checking employees’ temperatures upon arrival.
• 45% are concerned about requiring employees and customers to stay at least 6 feet apart.
• 42% are concerned about screening employees for symptoms of the coronavirus.
• 30% are concerned about disinfecting workstations and equipment frequently.
• 29% are concerned about disinfecting common areas frequently.
• 29% are concerned about training employees on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to protect against the spread of the virus.
• 18% believe their local economy will return to pre-shutdown levels by July; 26%, by December; 35%, sometime in 2021; 12%, between 2022-24; 2% say their local economy already is back to normal.
