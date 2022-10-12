While breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women, it is highly treatable when caught early with a screening mammogram. The stories of Diane Smith and Charlotte Keener exemplify the importance of routine mammograms starting at age 40 (unless there is a family history of breast cancer). The best line of defense against breast cancer is early detection which is why mammograms truly save lives.
This October, AdventHealth Gordon is challenging its community to light porches pink to spread awareness of breast cancer. Community members are invited to participate in this experience by installing a pink light bulb in their front porch light socket as a reminder of support for people who have encountered this disease.
Diane Crocker Ralston Smith, Calhoun
Diane Smith was an accomplished four-sport athlete growing up. She excelled in high school sports and was named the softball, volleyball and basketball MVP at Calhoun High School in the early 1970s. Smith continued competing in athletics at Berry College and received the Lady Viking Award for the most outstanding female athlete. Smith played adult travel softball, and together with her team, won the softball National Championship in 1987.
A naturally gifted athlete, Smith’s heart was always rooted in teaching and coaching. She taught physical education at Calhoun Middle School for 39 years, while also coaching softball at the Calhoun Recreation Department for 31 years. This season marks her 37th year as head softball coach at Calhoun High School.
In 2014, Smith was in the middle of a busy middle school basketball season. One day, she felt a lump on her breast, but put off a doctor’s visit until the season was over. After getting a mammogram, Smith went back to work and was in the middle of a conversation with a colleague who had recently been diagnosed with cancer when her phone rang. It was the doctor’s office asking her to come in. With her daughter, Jaime at her side, Smith sat in front of Dr. Craig Box and heard the dreaded words, “You have cancer.”
Box counseled Smith that she would need a single mastectomy and she cheekily asked if he wanted to go ahead and remove the other breast as well. People who know Coach Smith well understand that she is a constant jokester, lightening up even the heaviest of situations.
“It was the best-case scenario,” said daughter Jamie Garrett, Calhoun Elementary School principal. “Going through cancer showed me just how strong my mom really is.”
Smith’s surgery was successful, and she did not need to go through any radiation or chemotherapy post-op. Smith relied on her upbeat attitude and sense of humor to drive her through her six-week recovery at home. As soon as she could go, Smith was right back on the field.
“Coaching gives me a powerful sense of self-worth, inner happiness and career satisfaction. I love the game and I want to pass that love on to my players,” said Smith.
Charlotte Keener, Chatsworth
Charlotte Keener was enjoying her retirement and relaxed life. After losing her husband suddenly four years earlier, she was just starting to feel like herself again. Riding down the road near AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Keener noticed the signs for $30 mammograms. She couldn’t get those signs out of her head and remembered that it had been over a year since her last mammogram.
“I knew it was a sign from God. I went home and made my appointment at AdventHealth Murray and got in right away. The very next day, they called me and told me they found a spot that looked suspicious,” said Keener.
Keener went to the cancer care team at AdventHealth Gordon for her biopsy and diagnosis. The nurse navigator, Christine Bond, walked her through her entire course of care and helped set up all her appointments. Keener’s doctors reminded her that her cancer was curable and that she needed to stay positive while preparing for the road ahead.
After her initial chemotherapy treatments, Keener began to lose her blond hair. Her friends and family rallied around her and organized a photo shoot to document her shaving her head, while they encircled her. Even though Keener felt overwhelmed with her new diagnosis, she was grateful to her close-knit family for walking with her and praying for her when she needed it the most.
“I have a support team that is unbelievable, and I am so happy to have them by my side. They were with me through everything, and I hope that I can be a light to somebody else going through this one day,” said Keener.
Although nervous initially during her radiation and chemo treatments, Keener was astounded at how comfortable and caring the cancer care team was. From cheerful smiles at the front desk at the Edna Owens Breast Center to the infusion nurses who continued checking on her at the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center, Keener could not imagine going anywhere else for treatments.
Keener’s last chemo treatment was Sept. 22, 2022, and she walked down the hall to ring the cancer bell on Sept. 29. She celebrated with a cruise in November to celebrate her win.
While reflecting on her own purpose in life, she gives the advice to live life every day and be thankful for what you have, healthy or not, because you’re still living and breathing. She doesn’t let things bother her as much anymore and enjoys the simple pleasures of life like sitting on her porch swing in the morning light or cuddling her energetic toy poodle.
To schedule a mammogram at the Edna Owens Breast Center at AdventHealth Gordon, call (800) 776-5102. To learn more about the “Light Your Porch Pink” movement, visit PinkPorchGA.com.
