Suspect in Dalton arson is nephew of the business's owner

A Chatsworth man charged with first-degree arson and first-degree burglary in connection with a March blaze at a Dalton automobile repair business is the nephew of the shop's owner, according to the Dalton Police Department.
Christopher Matthew Lawler, 29, of 929 Thomas Road, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department. He was also charged with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government.
Lawler was released from the Whitfield County jail the next day on a $20,000 bond. He could not be reached immediately Tuesday.
Johnny Miller, owner of Miller Auto Repair on East Morris Street and Lawler's uncle, did not immediately return a telephone message Tuesday. He said at the time he believed he was the victim of an “arson robbery.”
A Dalton Police Department incident report listed as stolen a 2001 blue Ford Ranger pickup truck, a Hi-Point .45 caliber handgun, $3,000 cash and an Acer laptop computer.
The truck was found in Murray County three days after the fire. The cash, gun and laptop have not been recovered.
Police Capt. Barry Woods says Lawler is Miller's nephew and worked at the auto repair business.
Regarding the "false statement/writing/concealing facts" charge, Woods said all he is comfortable saying is that the facts of the case support the charge.
The fire resulted in multiple calls to 911 at about 8:36 p.m. on March 16. Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said the fire left the building with heavy damage, including a collapsed roof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.