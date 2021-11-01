SYNLawn receives six industry awards from the Synthetic Turf Council

SYNLawn, the largest manufacturer of artificial grass in North America which has a manufacturing center in Dalton, announced its company, corporate leadership and distributors were recognized for their achievements in the artificial turf industry with six awards presented by the Synthetic Turf Council (STC).
“We are thrilled for our company and colleagues to be recognized for innovative projects, industry leadership and philanthropic endeavors that align with the STC’s mission to improve the world through synthetic turf,” said George Neagle, executive vice president of SYNLawn. “I also feel honored for receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award. It has been a privilege to work closely with the STC to help enhance the artificial turf industry.”
The award-winning categories included:
• Commercial Landscape Project of the Year: SYNLawn New York, City Square Rooftop Park in White Plains.
• Residential Landscape Project of the Year: SYNLawn Michigan, Lake House.
• Sports Project of the Year (over 75,000 square feet): SYNLawn Indiana, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.
• Philanthropy: SYNLawn Acts of Kindness. The SYNLawn team was recognized for its regional, national and international charitable contributions, which included care packages, direct financial support and projects that provided an equal footing in troubled areas. Their philanthropic projects benefited essential workers, Make A Wish chapters, families who had lost loved ones and those who worked around the clock to make ends meet. For more details, a video highlighting their philanthropic endeavors is available at https://youtu.be/9ajKPCN1AJ4.
• Volunteer of the Year: Neagle received this achievement for his efforts in helping the STC and promoting its values, including improving sustainability among the artificial turf industry.
• Rookie of the Year: Davis McDougal, technical sales and product manager at SYNLawn, was recognized for having a positive impact on the STC committees he serves on. He also shares his product knowledge and best practices with fellow STC members through his panelist position on the STC Roundtable for Landscape and Synthetic Grass.
More information about the STC Awards is available at www.syntheticturfcouncil.org/page/awards. For more information about SYNLawn, visit www.synlawn.com.
