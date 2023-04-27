Synovus Bank has announced the appointment of Bill Davies as its Northwest Georgia market executive, effective Wednesday, April 26. He’s responsible for leading the Calhoun, Cartersville, Chatsworth, Dalton, LaFayette and Rome banking teams in delivering strategic and tailored financial solutions.
“We’re excited for Bill to join the Synovus family,” said Synovus North Georgia Division CEO Allen Barker. “Bill is a demonstrated leader with in-depth understanding of the Northwest Georgia market who will continue to prioritize our relationship-centered approach to help our clients, communities and stakeholders reach their full potential.”
Davies joins Synovus with more than two decades of banking leadership experience, most recently serving as Truist’s Northwest Georgia market president. His banking experience includes managing corporate, commercial and small business relationships with extensive experience in manufacturing and floorcovering.
Davies received his bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University. He serves the community through the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
