Warm, cheesy pizza by-the-slice. Mouthwatering cheesecake. Yellow taxi cabs rushing along below towering skyscrapers. Streets filled with life and commotion no matter the time of day.
Those sights, smells, sounds and tastes make up the melting pot that is New York City, and were also many of the experiences North Whitfield Middle School drama students Bo Owen, 13, and Lindy Hester, 14, enjoyed during their summer trips to the “city that never sleeps” in July.
But to them, the sightseeing and meals played supporting roles during their excursions. Instead, one lively, bustling street in particular took center stage.
Broadway.
On that street, a building hosted the iTheatrics Summer Academy workshops, which give aspiring young theater students an opportunity to work on new adaptations for musicals alongside individuals with Broadway experience. Owen and Hester were selected from among a multitude of hopeful participants to take part in the 2023 summer workshops.
The summer academy consists of five weeks of programming that give students an inside look into how a Broadway show is conceptualized and produced. Hester and Owen submitted virtual auditions to iTheatrics before being chosen to take part in the workshops.
Both students participated during two separate weeks, with Owen participating in workshops themed around set design and Hester acting in a new original play titled "The Matters of Life and Death." Each class lasted eight hours, from Monday to Friday.
While this was Owen’s first time participating in the New York theater workshops, this marked Hester’s second trip to the summer academy.
“It was very amazing and awesome,” said Owen.
“I had a great time and learned a lot both times,” said Hester. “I really enjoyed being a part of it.”
Owen said he was able to “take part in learning how a musical comes together.” The name of the play Owen helped create was “Dracula Delgado: Teenage Loser.”
“The first thing we did was sing some songs to warm up our vocal cords,” said Owen. “The next day, we made up songs for the musical we were creating, then they put us in different groups. I was selected for the set design team; we got to make the sets and props, and then show them to everybody. That was cool.”
Ashlyn Barnett, Owen's and Hester’s drama teacher at North Whitfield who helped educate them on the summer workshops, said the opportunity involved working with many well-known names.
“(Owen) got to be a part of the writing process, while (Hester) was able to perform in a brand new show," said Barnett. “Both students were also able to sit with a composer during the workshops. (Owen) worked directly with Rob Rokicki, who wrote the song for the 'Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief' musical, as well as Dan Mertzlufft. He also worked with the director of iTheatrics, Tim McDonald, who wrote the 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' and 'James and the Giant Peach' musicals. So they got to work in very close proximity with some pretty big theater people.”
Owen said one of his favorite moments occurred when he had the opportunity to meet an actor from one of his favorite Broadway shows.
“I got to meet one of the actors from 'Dear Evan Hansen,' he was really cool and funny,” said Owen. “That’s one of my favorite musicals.”
Owen and Hester were able to tour various museums and monuments in the city, as well as enjoy multiple Broadway shows including "Aladdin," "Moulin Rouge," "Little Shop of Horrors" and the new "Back to the Future" production. While Hester had seen many shows during her previous trip to iTheatrics, Owen said he “loved getting to watch a Broadway show in person for the first time.”
While their involvement in crafting a new musical ends after their week of workshop classes, they will "have the chance to see what they helped put together once the shows become available for licensing down the line,” said Barnett.
Barnett said she hopes to see a continued growth in interest in theater at the middle school, and spoke of the importance of assisting students with any opportunity that comes their way.
“We want our students to be able to experience things outside of Dalton and see how big the world is,” she said. “We want them to learn from professionals, and I hope that we can continue to provide opportunities to kids who want them. (We would like to see) them be able to break in to the theater industry and learn from the best of the best."
Barnett said the students at the middle school have all of the tools necessary for success.
"Even if they don’t choose to be actors or directors when they grow up, it’s something that they will always remember and learn valuable life lessons from by being involved in programs like this. We have lots of students at North Whitfield who have the potential to break out of Dalton and become the next big Broadway star.”
