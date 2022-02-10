In Spain, it's common for people to gather after work for some wine and light food, called tapas.
"Then, they'll go home around 8 p.m. and get cleaned up and dressed up and go out for dinner," said Dalton restaurateur T.J. Kaikobad. "Dinner is at about 10."
Kaikobad, who has been in the restaurant business in Dalton since 1990, said he doesn't think people in Dalton are going to start eating at 10 p.m., but he said he thinks they will appreciate a place to gather with friends.
He expects to open the first week of March JD's at Cyra's, a tapas room at 126 King St. next to his restaurant.
Cyra is the name of one of his daughters, and JD comes from the initials of his son Jamshed and youngest daughter Diana.
"In America, tapas incorporates a few things," he said. "The first is authentic Spanish cuisine. The next is some Spanish fusion items. Finally, we have some sampling plates with different items. It will be for people who aren't looking for a full meal but some snacks and wine."
Kaikobad said he will also offer various whiskeys, bourbons, scotches and other spirits, including some rare and difficult-to-find brands.
"We have King George V scotch." he said. "A two-ounce pour is $200."
Kaikobad said whisky drinkers can be particular about the ice they use, so he will have some special ices as well.
"We will also have different types of ices," he said. "We will have flaked ice, standard cube ice and what we call custom ice, which is distilled water frozen into large, single cubes or different shapes. Some people like a drink shaken but not strained, and the flaked ice works perfectly for that."
Chef Jon Valadez is currently finalizing the menu for the tapas room.
"Tapas means something very specific in Spanish culture," he said. "But everyone has taken it and run with it. The approach we are taking is to use some very traditional Spanish dishes. The second part is to take some of those dishes and put our own twist. The third part is to take some of our menu items from Cyra's and turn them into something bite-sized."
"We are trouble-shooting some empanadas. I want to do a tortilla espanola, which is a potato-egg omelet that is served cold," he said. "We are going to do Gambas al Ajillo, which is a garlic shrimp. We are working on how we want to do that. The idea at Cyra's is to take something bold and to elevate it."
Valadez said one thing they will be doing is pork rinds.
"That sounds mundane," he said. "But it will be unique. The way we do it, they will taste very different from what you think of when you think pork rinds."
Valadez said he currently has about 30 items he is working on.
"That will have to come down to 10 to 15," he said. "We have some work to do. But our goal is to give people a small taste of what it would be like to travel to Spain and eat. But we will be adding a Cyra's flair. It's going to be fun."
Kaikobad said they are still waiting on some equipment and furniture.
"We are going to focus on the neatness and decor of this place," he said.
Heather McEntire Young, a longtime friend of Kaikobad, designed the interior.
"We wanted for people to come in with friends and be able to have an intimate party or meal," she said. "We wanted to give them some privacy, and they won't be imposed on by music or television. T.J. was very adamant that he did't want this to feel like a bar."
