Tax commissioner's office to move to off the north bypass; move may not take place until next year

Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane says taxpayers will find his planned new office off the north Dalton bypass to be more convenient than his current location in the courthouse.
"For the first time in the 28 years I've been tax commissioner, I'm finally going to have a drive-thru," he said. "In fact, we are going to have two drive-thrus at that location. Our mothers won't even have to get their children out of a car seat. We'll be able to take car tag renewals and property tax payments in the same window. It's on the bypass, so it should be easy in and easy out."
The county Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 this week to buy a 5,500-square-foot building at 1013 Riverburch Parkway, just off the north bypass, for $620,000 from Whitfield County Holdings LLC. Chairman Lynn Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie.
Sane said the new location will also have parking just outside the building, which he said will be more convenient than at the courthouse, where people typically have to park down the street or in the parking deck.
"We had a senior citizen the other day trying to come into the courthouse, and she got half way across the street and just couldn't walk any more," he said. "Somebody in the (courthouse) saw her and got a wheelchair and brought her in using the elevator. Most people don't even know we have an elevator because it's so hidden. The building we are going into is one level, not even any steps to walk up. Our seniors are going to love it."
Some county residents said they are eager to see the new building.
"That location seems a little out of the way," said Dalton resident Jane Ellers. "But if it has closer parking and you don't have to go through that courthouse security it could be easier to use."
The goal is to move the tax commissioner's office into the building "as soon as we can," said County Administrator Mark Gibson.
Sane said the new building needs some minor modifications before he can move in. He said if he can't move in by Oct. 20 he will wait until next year so that he isn't trying to move during the period when people are paying their property taxes.
Commissioners said moving the tax commissioner out of the courthouse has been something they've wanted to do for several years.
"We've had a goal of getting everything that is nonjudicial out of the courthouse," said Commissioner Roger Crossen.
Gibson said the Public Defender's Office, currently in the Wells Fargo Bank building in downtown Dalton, will move into some of the space in the courthouse the tax commissioner will give up, and some other court offices that need additional room will expand into the rest of that space.
Laughter said commissioners also plan to move the board of assessors office out of the courthouse but at this point don't have a location in mind.
