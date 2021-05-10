CHATSWORTH — Mothers and daughters celebrated Mother's Day a day early Saturday in high style with a classic tea party at the historic Wright Hotel.
"We love tea parties, and I think this is wonderful," said Linda Blaylock, who attended with her daughter-in-law, Felicia Blaylock, and granddaughter, Serenity Blaylock. "We love to dress up."
"When we have tea parties at home, we have to do the cooking and cleaning," so it was nice to leave those duties to others, she added with a chuckle. "We wanted to come to" the Tea with Mom event in prior years, but "something always came up that" prevented it, so "we said, 'This year, we're really going to try.'"
"I love it," said Serenity, who celebrated her seventh birthday on Mother's Day Sunday. "I have a tea party set at home we play with all the time."
At a table for eight, four generations of women were represented, and those involved appreciated the event as well as its nearness to Mother's Day, said Theresa Amos, a member of the contingent. "We've been to several baby showers here," and it's an ideal location.
The Wright Hotel dates to 1909 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Tours were available Saturday following the tea parties at noon and 2 p.m.
"We've been to the Wright Hotel before for many things, but not for" this tea party, said Mande Leonard. "We thought this would be fun, something different for Mother's Day" weekend.
It also represented an opportunity to "get out and all do something together," an opportunity that had been rare the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said KC Amos. "It's good to all be together."
This was the fourth edition of the Tea with Mom on Mother's Day weekend, with 2020 skipped due to the pandemic, said the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's Peg Adams, one of the organizers. "We're scaled down a little this year, too (for social distancing), just seating families together, but it's great, because it's a small get-together right before Mother's Day."
As has been the case for prior editions, North Murray High School cosmetology students assisted with hats and makeup, as well as serving tables, and "they are very important to us," Adams said. "We really couldn't do it without them."
When Mandy Newton, head of the school's cosmetology department, asked for volunteers for the tea party, senior Macy Tucker didn't hesitate, she said: "I love helping at the tea party."
"It's a great experience, helping all the little girls and women one on one," added Tucker, who received the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society's Paul Ross Memorial Scholarship this year and will attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville to study speech pathology, audiology and Spanish. "I love history, too," so assisting at an event inside the historic Wright Hotel was a bonus.
"It's a fun day, doing all the makeup and hair, and it's a good learning experience," said junior Rachel Haught. "You learn a lot of soft skills."
