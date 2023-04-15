It’s a tradition! Once again, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society will host Tea with Mom at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth as a unique way to celebrate those special ladies during Mother’s Day weekend.
Tea with Mom features a tasty assortment of refreshments in a beautiful, historic setting on Saturday, May 13. The first seating is at noon with a second seating at 2 p.m. The afternoon will include photo opportunities in the Wright Hotel, which was built in 1909. North Murray High School cosmetology students will assist with hats, hair and makeup as well as serving the tables. There will also be brief lessons on tea party etiquette. Plan to arrive 15 minutes before your seating.
Tickets for the tea are $20 for mom and a guest with any additional guests $5 each. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from the Clerk’s Office at the Murray County Courthouse or at Pat’s Antiques on Market Street in downtown Chatsworth. Seating is limited. so reservations should be made early. The deadline is Thursday, May 11. For more information, contact Donna Flood at (706) 695-2932 or Peg Adams at (678) 488-6847.
Proceeds from the event help with the continued preservation of this unique historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.