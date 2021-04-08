It’s a tradition! For the fourth time, the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society will host Tea with Mom at the Wright Hotel in Chatsworth as a way to celebrate those special ladies during Mother’s Day weekend.
Tea with Mom features a tasty assortment of refreshments in a beautiful, historic setting on Saturday, May 8. A first seating, at noon, is designed more for mothers and younger daughters, with a second seating at 2 p.m. The afternoon will include photo opportunities in the Wright Hotel that was built in 1909. North Murray High School cosmetology students will assist with hats and makeup as well as serving the tables.
Tickets for the tea are $20 for mom and a guest with any additional guests $5 each. Tickets will go on sale April 19 and can be purchased from Donna Flood at the Murray County courthouse or at Pat’s Antiques in downtown Chatsworth. Social distancing will be practiced, so seating is limited. Reservations should be made early. The deadline to register is April 30.
For more information, contact Flood at (706) 695-2932 or Peg Adams at (678) 488-6847.
