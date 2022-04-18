The popular Tea with Mom returns to the historic Wright Hotel on Saturday, May 7. This fifth annual event is sponsored by the Wright Hotel Committee of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society and is a wonderful way to spend time with your favorite people, whether it is a child, mother, sister, aunt or friend. Sons have also been known to treat their moms to this special time together.
The first seating is at 1 p.m. and is designed especially for moms with younger children. A second seating will be at 3.
The menu consists of finger sandwiches, assorted desserts and, of course, tea. Seating is limited and advance reservations are required.
Tickets are two for $20 with $5 for each additional family member. Tickets can be purchased from Donna Flood at the Murray County Courthouse or Ralph Ausmus at Pat’s Antiques on Market Street in Chatsworth. The deadline for reservations is April 25.
Students from the North Murray High School cosmetology program assist with serving, photographs and the children.
Proceeds benefit the continued preservation efforts at the Wright Hotel.
