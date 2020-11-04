Teacher and new American citizen shares perspective with students

As part of Dalton Middle School's special Election Day activities on Tuesday, Alma Fraire, who recently became an American citizen, discussed her experiences chasing "my American dream."
"I hope something I say resonates with you and makes a difference in your lives," Fraire, an ESOL (English as a Second Language) teacher at Dalton Middle School, told eighth-graders. "Determination is the key to all success stories."
Fraire "is a leading example of what you can do in this country, and you can do it because we live in a democracy," said Tom Lee, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at the middle school. "You're not beholden to the circumstances you were born into."
It's "because of democracy (Fraire) can come from where she did and (go on to) make the impact she does in our community," said eighth-grader Julio Pinacho. Instead of "a small town with (a lack of) opportunities, she got a chance, and she managed to start a family business."
Fraire's presentation was "a good one," and her perspective is extremely valuable precisely because of her life's vicissitudes, said eighth-grader Carter Greeson. "She has first-hand experience with immigration and its impact," both positive and negative.
Fraire, the second of five children, was born in the "small, rural" Mexican town of Ojitos de Santa Lucía — located in the northwestern region of the state of Zacatecas — where she had to walk two miles each day to reach her school, and the village had only an elementary and middle school, not a high school, she said. From "humble beginnings, my life journey started with my dad's dream" of more opportunities for himself and his family, she said.
The only business in her hometown was agriculture, which was weather-dependent, so he eventually made his way to Dalton, but when his family attempted to join him, they were detained by law enforcement and "put in a holding cell, something you would never wish upon a child," she said. "I was 8, but I did not stay there," as she was driven back to Mexico and released.
Her parents "always valued education," so she finished school before rejoining the family in the U.S. a couple of years later, but she spoke no English, she said. The kindness and tutelage of her teachers, as well as the focus her parents placed on education, prompted her to become a teacher, but she's also an entrepreneur.
Fraire and her family boast several businesses in town, including food trucks, a grocery store (Carniceria Zacatecas) and a restaurant (That's a Wrap), she said. She also created the Dalton Language Institute with a partner.
Even with all those accomplishments, however, "I lived in fear, afraid of losing everything" because she wasn't a citizen, so she hired a lawyer and jumped onto the path to citizenship, she said. "I aced the test" late last month "and never again do I have to fear being deported and losing everything I worked so hard to achieve."
She couldn't have done it without her family, "her support system," she said. "I know, as teenagers, you don't always have a great relationship with your parents, but you need them."
Tuesday was actually "my first time talking about all this" with students, but "I want to give (them) hope," Fraire said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel."
