Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for January, Zach Clifton. Clifton is a social studies teacher at Hammond Creek Middle School. At the center of his philosophy toward teaching is this quote from Marian Wright Edelman: "Education is for improving the lives of others and leaving your community and world better than you found it." From left are Andrew Sherman (Hewatt Insurance) and Clifton.

