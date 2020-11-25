Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its "Teacher of the Month" for November: Katie Whittenburg, a kindergarten teacher at Eastside Elementary School. Whittenburg shared one of her favorite song lyrics from her favorite artist: "I wish you a lifetime of moments too beautiful to capture on film." -- Taylor Swift. From left are Ana Dominguez (Hewatt Insurance), Whitttenburg and Michael Hewatt (Hewatt Insurance).