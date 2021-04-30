Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for April, Luci Bolt. She is an environmental science teacher at Coahulla Creek High School. Bolt shared one of her favorite quotes: "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." -- Margaret Mead. From left are Bolt and and Principal Tracy Mardis.