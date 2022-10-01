Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for September, Jaclyn Wilson. She is an early intervention specialist for grades 1-4 at Dawnville Elementary School. Wilson shared her thoughts about being a teacher: “I am living my dream job daily. I am so thankful for the opportunity to serve our Dawnville students, families and teachers.” From left are Wilson and Michael Hewatt, of Hewatt Insurance Agency.