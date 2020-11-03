Teacher of the Month
Charles Cabe, age 80, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born November 12, 1939.Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Jerry Harris, 37, of Summerville, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born July 8, 1983. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
William Pharis Sneed, 81, of Dalton passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pharis and Edna Kephart Sneed and several brothers and sisters. William is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Walters Sneed of Dalton; daughter, Tonya of Cohutta…
Mr. Henry Walton Robinson, age 74, of Chatsworth, passed away on October 28, 2020, at Hamilton Medical Center. Mr. Robinson was a member of Cannanland Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Hellen Baynes Robinson, and Judy Robinson. parents, Van D. and Myra Robinson…
