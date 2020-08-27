Teacher of the Month

featured
Updated: August 27, 2020 @ 10:57 pm
Lena Naomi Hunter age 66 of Dalton, Georgia passed away Tuesday August 25,2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home 620 S, Glenwood Ave. Dalton GA 30721; 706-529-5371
Beverly Westbrooks age 51, of Chatsworth , Georgia passed away Tuesday August 25,2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home 620 S, Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371
Mr. Robert Jones, 85, of Dalton passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Stella Dockery Jones; mother, Linnie Ann Hunter; brothers and sister, Charles Hunter, William Hunter and Mildred Lands; uncle, John Smith. Robert is survived by…
