Teacher of the Month

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its "Teacher of the Month" for August, Cortney Phillips. Phillips is a self-contained special education teacher at Antioch Elementary School. Phillips shared one of her core beliefs about education: “There needs to be more emphasis on what a child can do instead of what a child cannot do." From left are Michael Hewatt of Hewatt Insurance Agency and Phillips.

 Contributed photo

