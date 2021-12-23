Teacher of the Month
Mr. R.V. Hall age 72 of Lyerly, GA passed away Sunday- December 19, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Hall was born March 26, 1949 in Spring Place, GA to the late Fred and Tennie Silvers Hall. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam, and was a retired flooring installer.…
Teresa Gamboa, age 58, of Dalton, Georgia passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mr. James Paul Masters, age 70, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home. He was born August 8, 1951 in Rocky Face, GA a son of the late James Dallas and Barbara Ellen Williamson Masters. He was also preceded in death by his son James Lamar Masters, siste…
Trammell Lamar "Punky" Clark, age 67, of Dalton passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Virginia Clark; daughter, Pam Breeden (Jeff); son, Lamar Clark (Lisa); and grandchildren. Per his wishes, no memorial services will be held. Cremation services wi…
Mr. Horace "Gene" Burchfield Sr., 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave.
- Area Arrests for Dec. 18/19
- Area Arrests for Dec. 21
- High school softball: 2021 All-Area softball teams
- Murray County football coach Brewer resigns after 9 seasons
- New high school region placements finalized after lengthy reclassification process
- Dalton RB Gibbs announces transfer to Alabama after 2 seasons at Georgia Tech
- Whitfield County first responders to receive $2,500 bonus, will receive another in February
- Birth announcements for Dec. 19
- High school basketball: Abernathy drops 53 points in Christian Heritage win over Hamilton Heights
- High school basketball: Southeast downs host North Murray in Christmas tourney; Murray routs Gordon Central
