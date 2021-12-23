Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its "Teacher of the Month" for December, Wanda Lynch. She was a high school music teacher for 30 years and continues to teach music appreciation online at Georgia Northwestern Technical College. Lynch shared one of her favorite quotes from George Washington Carver: "How far you go in life depends on you being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and the strong. Because, someday, you will have been all of these." From left are Michael Hewatt (Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton) and Lynch.