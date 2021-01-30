Teacher of the Month

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for January, Alejandra Vidana. She is a pre-k teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary School. Vidana shared one of her favorite quotes: "A student may not remember what you taught them, but they will remember how you made them feel." Pictured are Vidana and Michael Hewatt, of Hewatt Insurance Agency.

