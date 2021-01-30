Teacher of the Month
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Catherine Riddle, age 88, of Cohutta passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Riddle; brother, Odell Davis; sister, Ruby Sane; parents, Frank and Pearl Davis. She was a member of Cohutta First Baptist. She is survived by her …
Most Popular
Articles
- City of Dalton plans to build an aquatics center at property donated by mall owners
- Television news crew threatened with arrest at Greene forum
- UPDATED: Johnston statue leaving downtown Dalton, moving to Huff House
- Man charged with stealing ambulance from Hamilton Medical Center
- Whitfield County commissioners say they did not realize they were required to wear a mask at all times in Dalton City Hall
- Dalton offering COVID-19 vaccines Feb. 3-4
- Chitwood says Greene staff asked news crew to leave
- California representative calls for Greene's expulsion from Congress
- Editorial: If you've made plans for a big Super Bowl party, cancel them
- Area Arrests for Jan. 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.