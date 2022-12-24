Teacher of the Month

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for December, Shelley Rickett. She is an Early Intervention Program (EIP) teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary School. One of Rickett’s favorite sayings is: “When you look for the good in every situation, you will find it.” From left are Rickett and Michael Hewatt of Hewatt Insurance Agency.

 Contributed photo

