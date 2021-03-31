Teacher of the Month

Contributed photo

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for March, Maggie Kalafut. She is an Exceptional Student Services teacher at Park Creek School. Kalafut has a favorite quote from Maya Angelou: "At the end of the day people won't remember what they said or did, they will remember how you made them feel." From left are Kalafut and Michael Hewatt, of Hewatt Insurance Agency.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you