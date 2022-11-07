Teacher of the Month

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for October, Amy Sherman. She is a media specialist at Roan School. Sherman shared one of her favorite quotes: “We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” — Walt Disney. From left are Michael Hewatt of Hewatt Insurance Agency and Sherman.

 Contirbuted photo

